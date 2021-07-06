13 ways to celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai

Celebrate World Chocolate Day in Dubai on July 7…

Looking for ways to indulge in World Chocolate Day in Dubai? Put the spoon and Nutella jar away as several spots in Dubai calling your name.

From cafes and restaurants offering up chocolate menus and free desserts to gift items to treat your loved one (or yourself), there’s plenty of ways you can indulge.

Here are 13 ways to enjoy World Chocolate Day in Dubai

Free chocolate dessert

Ce La Vi

Located on the 54th floor at Address Sky View, guests will enjoy a free chocolate dessert if they order a main dish on International Chocolate Day. A bite-sized chocolate piece will also be served after lunch or dinner.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Certo

Head to Radisson Blu Dubai Media City where Italian restaurant, Certo is offering up free Fondente Al Cioccolato dessert on every purchase of a main on July 7. It is a baked dark chocolate fondant with raspberries and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 3669187. radissonhotels.com

Eggspectation

Head to Eggspectation with a friend and order two mains and you will get complimentary chocolate chilli pancakes. It is made using the cafe’s famous buttermilk with a smooth dark chocolate drizzle laced with a touch of heat from red chilli peppers. It is only available on July 7 at Eggspectation.

Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Mondoux

On July 7, you can experience a complimentary tasting of Mondoux’s mini chocolate pots (pictured above). There’s the usual dark, milk, white and gold chocolate but also an uncommon chocolate discovery – ruby chocolate.

Additionally, share the Cocoa Bean dessert for Dhs85 with a friend.

Mondoux and EMF Boutik, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 1420319. @mondoux_dubai @emfboutik.ae

Chocolate menu

Atelier M

All the items on this menu include chocolate, so it’s perfect for those who love nothing more than a delicious sweet treat. The three-course menu will cost you Dhs249 and dishes include baby back ribs rubbed in cacao with sauteed broccolini and pan-seared organic salmon with triple cooked fries in a white chocolate jus and more. Pace yourself as there’s dessert, too.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 124 3113. @ateliermdubai

BiCE Ristorante

From July 7 to 10, BiCE Ristorante has a cocoa inspired menu with chocolate-based dishes. All dishes will have a chocolate component in it starting from appetisers. Expect dishes like fresh cocoa spaghetti chitarra, grilled veal fillet with chocolate sauce and more unique combos. It will be available from 7pm to 11.30pm.

Bice Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, menu available from July 7 to 10 from 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 2319. hilton.com

Must-try desserts

Cafe Society

Tuck into the cafe’s Chocolate Dulce De Leche (pictured above) for Dhs55 per portion. The heavenly spread of mini vanilla ice cream, chocolate de Leche molten cake, dark Belgian chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache and a milk chocolate parfait will also make a perfect addition to your ‘Gram. The cafe even has a dark chocolate ganache macaron for Dhs40 and a melt-in-your-mouth soft wafer coffee cake for Dhs35.

Café Society, TAMANI Marina Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Dhaba Lane

The creative folks at Dhaba Lane have come up with a unique chocolate treat using a popular Indian snack, the samosa, as inspiration. This chocolate samosa is filled with a chocolate brownie and covered with white and milk melted chocolate. It is then garnished with gems and Kit Kat. All yours for Dhs22.

Dhaba Lane, behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Karama, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 358 3554. @Dhabalane.dxb

Just Vegan

Enjoy a guilt-free vegan dessert for Dhs53 at Just Vegan. The Just Choco dessert is made up of dark chocolate and plant-based cream with toppings of fresh berries. This cool spot is located in Jumeirah, where it occupies two floors of a villa.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Parlour Boutique

Parisian restaurant, Parlour Boutique has created two special desserts for World Chocolate Day. There’s a herb chocolate tart (pictured above) for Dhs45 which has a unique combo of thyme and basil ganache, roasted mint leaves, salted caramel and raspberry jam. The second is a blueberry blossom eclair for Dhs70 which includes chocolate profiteroles with blueberry and chocolate creams, blackberries and blueberries.

One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 626 9977. parlour.ae

Gift ideas

These are perfect to gift a loved one or yourself this World Chocolate Day.

LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW

The brand is not only celebrating World Chocolate Day but its 14th anniversary, too. The chocolate-coated liquorice comes in a number of flavours ranging from dark chocolate to premium milk chocolate, caramel and more. A small box will cost you Dhs50 and the regular size is Dhs75.

Purchase at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Atlantis Hotel Dubai or via Deliveroo

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Charcuterie boards are great but a loaded chocolate choc-cuterie board sounds even better. This board comes with all things chocolate including chocolate-coated strawberries, mini chocolate chip cookies, tiramisu and much more. It is available via Deliveroo from July 7 to 10 for Dhs280.

Order via Deliveroo

Marks & Spencer

The Crafted Luxury range is great if you want to gift a loved one this World Chocolate Day. A variety is available at the store ranging from milk, dark and white chocolate and more. The range is available at stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk or online on M&S Food, Deliveroo, NowNow and InstaShop apps.

Marks & Spencer, various locations around Dubai or online. @marksandspencerme

Images: Supplied