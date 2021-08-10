Who’s ready for a three-day weekend?

It’s Wednesday and this one is more exciting than most, as we have a three-day weekend coming up as of tomorrow, August 12. That means three full days of fun and, as always, What’s On has a stellar line up of fantastic things for you to do this weekend, from visiting a beer festival to trying out a new restaurant and even watching a ‘fight night’.

Here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this long weekend… enjoy!

Thursday, August 12

Book a last minute staycation

Why not book a last-minute staycation for the long weekend? Fairmont The Palm is offering a stellar staycation deal that is fully redeemable. When you book a stay at the cool hotel until Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for Dhs599 per night, you’ll get the entire amount back to spend on food or beverages across all open outlets and in-room dining. The hotel has twelve beautiful restaurants, including Indian, Asian and a seafood venue.

Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 457 3580. fairmont.com

Enjoy a spa treatment overlooking the ‘world’s tallest infinity pool’

A special ‘Spa Cabana’ has just opened alongside the incredible ‘world’s tallest infinity pool’ 77 storeys high at Address Beach Resort. Not only can you pick your treatment from a varied Spa Menu, but you can also use the spa facilities, such as a steam room and sauna at The Spa on the 75th floor.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Try craft beers and BBQ’s at this beer festival

Head to Phileas Fogg’s this weekend, where a three-day beer festival is taking place (in celebration of the long weekend), where you can enjoy craft brews, smoked meats, live football and entertainment. If you love beer and cider, this one is for you, with the opportunity to sample 55 craft beers from over 15 countries. It’s Dhs199 for five craft brews.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily, ‘beerfest’ runs, from Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 14 between 2pm and 2am . Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Go to an evening brunch

Soho Beer Garden’s Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, priced at Dhs225 per person, inclusive of a three-course meal with British classics such as ‘bangers and mash’ and fish and chips, plus free-flowing beverages. The spacious beer garden venue is covered up for the summer with a huge tent so you can keep cool.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Friday, August 13

Check out a stunning new Italian restaurant

Step into the Amalfi Coast at brand new Italian restaurant Mura which recently opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of this beautiful new spot which is adorned with lemon trees everywhere you look. On the menu, you’ll find a range of Italian dishes from salads to pizzas, pastas and fresh fish.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm ti 1am daily. @mura_restaurant

Get two-for-one on Friday brunch

The only thing better than a normal brunch is when you can get it two-for-one, and that’s exactly what you’ll get at Tipsy Lion throughout August. This British-style pub is the home of fuss-free fun, complete with pool table, table football and ‘drink pong’. As the ‘Great British Brunch’ name suggests, you can expect dishes such as fish and chips, or butter chicken pie on the menu, washed down with free-flowing beverages. It’s priced at Dhs279 for soft drinks, Dhs349 for house beverages and Dhs399 for sparkling. Remember, it’s basically half price on two-for one, so you won’t be spending more than Dhs200 maximum.

Tipsy Lion, Rooftop, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs279 for soft drinks. @tipsyliondubai

Fight night at Atlantis, The Palm

Love watching grown men and women take turns throwing punches? Good news then as Atlantis, The Palm hosts Legacy Boxing Series – International Boxing Fight Night this Friday. The headline act of the evening will be a 10-round Super Welterweight battle between former three-time light middleweight champion Austin ‘No Doubt’ Trout (33-5-1, 18 KOs) – who’s been in town prepping for the big night down at Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz – and the tough Mexican, Alejandro Davila (22-2-2, 9 KOs). Tickets costs Dhs120 and the doors open at 7pm.

Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, Friday, August 13, from 7pm, Dhs120. dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/81834/legacy-boxing

Saturday, August 14

Watch the world’s first interactive cinematic movie

Crime thriller Late Shift is a new interactive film that models itself after those chose-your-own-adventure books we all loved as kids of the ‘90s: the viewer makes choices for the main character, Matt (Joe Sowerbutts), who’s caught up in crime heist gone wrong. It allows anyone watching the movie to drive the action and includes a number of different endings, some happy but most of them bleak. Before the movie, you need to download the ‘CtrlMovie’app, and vote your decisions in real-time throughout the screening. Will you make Matt the hero, or the villain? You decide.

Late Shift is now showing at VOX Cinemas: uae.voxcinemas.com/movies/late-shift

Get a two-for-one massage

If you’re in need of some serious rest and relaxation, we bet a luxuriating 60-minute massage will do just the trick. What if we told you that if there’s two of you, you can get the relaxing treatment two-for-one? That’s exactly what you’ll find at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. The two-for-one offer is available to purchase from Sofitel’s online gift shop, and is priced at Dhs740 (that’s Dhs370 each). It’s able to be redeemed up to three months from purchase.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com

Splash around at a fun pool brunch

Chic pool club La Piscina, located in Palazzo Versace, has an alfresco candy-themed brunch every Saturday. Dishes include an array of Mediterranean favourites such as garlic prawns, mushroom truffle risotto, crispy calamari and an assortment of handmade cannoli. It will set your back Dhs250, including unlimited house beverages and access to the stunning pool.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, every Saturday, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae

Images: Social/provided