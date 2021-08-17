The leisure hub will feature parkour, dodgeball, ziplines and more…

Located in the Rabdan end of Abu Dhabi, the work on the mega entertainment and leisure project, Al Qana continues at pace with its grand opening, we’re told, happening at some point later this year.

In terms of what’s on offer, we’ve already been clued in to some of the key F&B concepts that will be dropping with it; we’ve been given the specs for the gigantic underwater world of The National Aquarium; we know about the marina; the VR and eSports hub, Pixxel: the skate park; we’ve even been given a few basic details about the mysterious Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub... But there are still a lot more ‘What’s On’ fact drops to come.

More Al Qana entertainment news

One of the main family entertainment attractions will undoubtedly be the 15-screen Cinemacity.

A massive movieplex that comes kitted out with Abu Dhabi’s largest cinema screen, coming in at a huge 26 metres, and will host the latest blockbuster screenings, with potential red carpet moments on the horizon.

Recent updates also include the news that a lively outdoor amphitheatre will also be positioned close to the cinema. Designed to host special eventssuch as festivals, concerts and exhibitions. Alongside the amphitheatre, the waterfront will be equipped with the equipment to put on light and water spectaculars.

Adrenark Adventure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Qana (@alqana_ae)

Adrenark is set to offer a wide range of fun and energy-expending facilities including a large indoor park.

Adventuretainment activities will include wall-running; dodgeball; foam pit frolicking; trampoline double bouncing; parkour; ziplining; roller skating and more.

Images: Al Qana