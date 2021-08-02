The viral video captures a heart-stopping moment…

It’s no secret that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is an avid adventurer, thrill seeker, extreme sports lover and photography fan. This week however, he added the title of ‘hero’ to his belt, after rushing to help a friend whose extreme sporting stunt went wrong.

A video posted to the Instagram of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum or ‘Uncle Saeed’ as he’s known, has gone viral. In it, known thrill-seeker Nasser Al Neyadi attempts water jet packing, which is considered an extreme water sport. The group cheers him on as he is propelled out of the water on his safety harness.

Quickly though, he seems to lose momentum and control, crashing back into the water. For a few dramatic and scary seconds, he does not resurface, and Sheikh Hamdan or ‘Fazza’ is seen rushing into the water with the rest of the group of men, as Neyadi is pulled upright, breaking the surface of the water.

The group, including Faz, are seen checking to make sure he is well, before Sheikh Hamdan hugs his friend in relief, with laughs being heard. Since the video (with the hashtag #closecall) was posted to Instagram 20 hours ago, it’s had 253,246 views and over 32,000 ‘likes’.

Sheikh Hamdan is known for being something of an action man, and is a huge fan of fitness. Just some of the activities he’s done in Dubai alone include skydiving, climbing to the very top of the Burj Khalifa, cycling alongside ostriches, or cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road, and even releasing turtles back into the sea as part of ‘World Turtle Day’ on May 23, 2020.

