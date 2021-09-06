A whole new week with plenty of things to do…

Planning out your list of things to do in Abu Dhabi after work? Check out our list below where we have listed limited-edition menus to try, full moon yoga, an art exhibition and more to check out.

Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, September 19

Try the limited-edition menu at Jones the Grocer

A long-time fan of Jones the Grocer? You’ll be happy to know there is a special edition menu featuring dishes by four celebrity chefs who have graced the kitchen over the past 25 years. There are 10 dishes on the menu available now until December 23. Dishes include crispy lamb salad by Chef Ed Baines, tagliatelle con melanzane e pomodoro and tiramisu by Chef Theo Randall and much more. The menu is available at all Jones the Grocer locations across the UAE.

Jones the Grocer, available across the UAE. Limited edition menu available until Dec 23. @jonesthegrocer

Visit an art exhibition at Manarat al Saadiyat

The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat is presenting ‘Khaleejiness’ in collaboration with SWALIF Publishing House. The exhibition is based on ‘Encapsulated Volume 1: Photo-Essays on Khaleejiness’. The story is told through photographs, installations and videos of a newer generation, focusing on their photo-essays and personal exploration of Khaleejiness. Khaleeji means ‘of the Gulf’ and Khaleejiness is an exploration of Khaleeji identity as a multi-faceted, ever-changing feature of reality. There are works by 12 photographers at the exhibit. Tickets cost Dhs20 and can be booked here.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 6575800. @manaratalsaadiyat

Monday, September 20

Soak in the tropical vibes at West Bay Lounge

Need a break from the capital’s skyline. Head over to West Bay Abu Dhabi where you can relax in a tropical setting with iconic sunset views and while soaking in the sea breeze. Chef Niko has enhanced the menu with new culinary delights and Instagrammable desserts which can be paired with concoctions from the bar.

West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 692 4375. @westbayabudhabi

Tuesday, September 21

Sign up for a full moon ritual at the beach

It’s a beautiful full moon on September 21, and the team at Inner Seed are hosting a full moon ritual. The full moon is said to pour out tremendous amounts of energy, so if you’re heading over you must be in a calm state of mind to receive its positive effect. The ladies only session will consist of heart-opening poses, meditation, breathwork and cleansing exercises and full moon feet bath. The session is open for ladies only and takes place from 7.30pm to 9pm. Sign up here for Dhs160.

Beach front of Saadiyat Rotana Hotel, Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Sept 21, 7.30pm to 9pm. Dhs160. innerseeduae.com

Wednesday, September 22

Tuck into a three-course menu for just Dhs99 at one of these 17 restaurants

During September, Marriott restaurants are hosting an elaborate three-course menu at set prices for just Dhs99 for casual dining establishments. If you want to indulge at a fine-dining spot, it’s Dhs199. Some of the participating restaurants include Fairways and Sacci in the Westin Abu Dhabi, Garage in W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island; Stratos and P.J. O’Reilly’s in Le Royal Meridien, and more. You can find the full list along with pricing on the morecravings.com website.

Foodie Month at Marriott hotels, various locations across Abu Dhabi. morecravings.com

Meet the girl group at Diablito

Ladies, meet up with the troupe at this Mediterranean-inspired venue where you can indulge in 50 per cent off the entire menu and unlimited bubbly for just Dhs75 per person. There’s Mediterranean cuisine, Spanish tapas, pizzas and so much more on the menu. It’s available from 6pm to 11pm every Wednesday.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Ladies night every Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 565 1175. yasmarina.ae

