Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

Dress like a Dancing Queen and see MAMMA MIA!

When: September 13 to 22

Where: Dubai Opera

A performance Abba fans don’t want to miss. MAMMA MIA! is running at the Dubai Opera until September 22 as part of a UK & International Tour. Expect a truly heart-warming story paired with the wonderful music of ABBA. Read our review here.

Tickets can be bought here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Listen to classical music at Alliance Française Dubai

When: September 17 onwards

Where: Alliance Française Dubai

The UAE Classical Talents at Alliance Française Dubai kicks off its new season on September 17. The bold and delightful musical series is back this season due to popular demand kicking off with ‘A Windy Journey’. Three performers – Aldo Dotto (pianist), Carlos Teixeira (flutist) and Andrii Opanashchuk (clarinettist) will take us through the most beautiful pages of the French repertoire. This includes the piano, the oldest wind instrument in history, the flute, and one of the most recent – the clarinet. Tickets cost Dhs150 per person.

Tickets can be bought here.

Alliance Française Dubai, street 18, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. afdubai.org

Learn the art of Arabic calligraphy

When: September 18

Where: Anyahh Art

Have you ever been amazed at how stunning Arabic calligraphy looks? You can learn to do it yourself in this two-hour workshop at Anyahh Art under the guidance of Rubab Zahra. The class is open to both adults and teenagers (over 12) and costs Dhs450 (without VAT). Do make a booking as spots are limited.

Book your spot on (0)50 929 8499 / (0)56 624 9449.

Anyahh Art, Al Barsha 2, Umm Sequiem street, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 929 8499 / (0)56 624 9449. @Anyahh_Art_Dubai

Take a tour of Cairo through this illustrated exhibition

When: Until October 23

Where: Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1

This solo exhibition by Egyptian visual artist, Nora Zeid is an ode to the often-overlooked intricacies of her hometown, depicted through digital and hand-drawn illustrations. The black-and-white illustrations explore the bustling Egyptian city around the themes of memory, tourism and infrastructure. There will be artist-led tours throughout the month, along with workshops. This weekend, the tour is on Saturday, September 28 at 10am, 11am and 12pm.

Advance booking is required. Send an email to tashkeel@tashkeel.org or call 04 336 3313.

Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio

Soak in art and cultures at Tabari Artspace

When: Until October 31

Where: Tabari Artspace

The works of art on display here by Jordanian visual artist Khaldoun Hijazin exposes the complex network of control and manipulation that frames our existence. Using dark humour, the artist dissects and dissolves structures of power and dominance in realms from the political to the social. Expect to see paintings and two large scale works of art.

Tabari Artspace, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 0820. @tabari_artspace

Images: Supplied