HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has just shared photos of his tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Crown Prince is seen pictured under the Al Wasl Dome and under the Expo 2020 gates on a cycle.

Earlier this month, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also took a tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the same manner. Like father, like son!

The caption accompanying Sheikh Hamdan’s photos read, ‘A meeting of the minds, communication through culture… This is how we create the future, right here from @expo2020dubai .’

Accompanying him on the tour was Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum or ‘Uncle Saeed’ as he is more commonly known.

Sheikh Hamdan also met with Expo 2020 officials during his tour and took selfies with the stunning Al Wasl Dome in the background.

Other photographs he took showed him under the Expo 2020 gates, which will soon welcome millions of people from around the world.

When Sheikh Hamdan visited the Expo 2020 site back in April 2021, he stated he was ‘proud to see a great level of readiness at the site’. Similarly this time, he stated how proud he was of the teams for their efforts to make Expo 2020 Dubai a reality.

The Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony will go ahead at Al Wasl Dome on Thursday, September 30. World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and Platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding are just some of the names announced to perform.

Expo 2020 will officially open on October 1, 2021 and it will run until March 31, 2022. This spectacular event will see 192 countries from around the world exhibit their feats in art, music, architecture, technology and culture.

Images: @faz3