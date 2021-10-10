10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend: October 7 to 9

Just one more day to go…

The weekend is nearly here and there’s plenty to fill it with. Alfresco season is upon us, which means lots of fun things to do such as new brunches, pool parties and outdoor breakfasting.

Here’s our pick of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, October 7

Start the weekend at a cool pub

Goose Island Tap House recently opened on the ground floor next to Five Jumeirah Village, offering a cool and relaxing watering hole for the residents of JVC and beyond. Happy hour runs from 5pm to 9pm, Sunday to Thursday offering selected beverages for two-for-one. On the menu there is comforting pub grub such as eight-hour braised beef tacos (Dhs65), Mexican loaded fries (Dhs55),Chicago dog (Dhs65) or chicken Kiev (Dhs75). Find out what What’s On thought here.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sun to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs 4pm to 3am, Fri 12.30pm to 3am, Sat, Dhs12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Book a holiday

Emirates Airline has just launched a flash sale on A380 flights to 20 destinations across the world, such as Cairo, Los Angeles, New York and more. The sale will only run from now until October 18, 2021, valid on trips taken before June 15, 2022.

Check out the full list of destinations on offer on the Emirates Airline website. Eat plant-based at a top Dubai restaurant The UAE’s diverse food culture is a haven for foodies, and it’s about to go up a notch thanks to the debut of Impossible Foods. The new plant-based dishes will appear on the menu at local restaurants. Try AB tacos and Impossible chorizo gyoza at Akira Back, Impossible short ribs, Impossible burger and Impossible tartare at The MAINE Oyster Bar & Grill, and Impossible chilli con Carne loaded nachos and Impossible chilli con Carne burrito at Maiz Tacos and more. impossiblefoods.com/ae-en Friday, October 8 Check out a fancy new brunch Chic restaurant and bar, Siddharta Lounge at Grosvenor House Dubai is joining the city’s legendary brunch scene and launching a Friday brunch on October 8, just in time for the alfresco season. Dishes include classic burrata, endive salad, tuna tataki and shrimp tempura, wagyu beef short ribs, pappardelle pasta, chilli chicken and branzino fillet. Wash it all down with free-flowing drinks. Siddharta Brunch, Siddharta Lounge Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, every Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs350 for soft drinks, Dhs450 for house drinks, Dhs550 for premium drinks. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com Go to a hot new club Brand new club and bar B018 has just opened at Media One Hotel. The venue boasts two concepts: A Tropical Room inviting its guests for drinks and nibbles from 6pm; and a cool industrial club – The Main Room, which will provide an electric nightlife scene from 10pm. B018 Dubai, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Tropical Room open daily from 6pm, Main Room open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10pm ’til late. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. b018dxb.com Live it up at a pool party If there’s one place that knows how to throw a pool party, it’s Zero Gravity. Friday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. Live food stations serve up salads, sushi, seafood, grills from the barbecue, vegan dishes and desserts. DJ’s play epic tunes throughout the day. Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae Soak up the sun at a brilliant beach day Bali-inspired restaurant and beach club Koko Bay is welcoming guests back for the alfresco season. Enjoy a day soaking up the sun with amazing views of the Dubai Marina. Sun beds are priced at Dhs200 on weekends which is fully-redeemable on food and beverages. Some great nibbles include chicken wings, duck lettuce cups and pulled beef sliders. Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 12am, weekends, 8am to 11am, 12pm to 12am, sun beds priced at Dhs150 on weekdays, fully redeemable, Dhs200 on weekends. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae Saturday, October 9

Celebrate Oktoberfest

Party German-style in the cool Foxglove gastropub or outside on the terrace at Soho Beer Garden from October 1 to 16. There will be plenty of Bavarian beers to try, as well as selected German beers served in 1000ml glasses, priced at Dhs69 (for the big ones). Of course, there will be plenty of German food such as pretzels served with a selection of traditional dips, pan fried chicken schnitzel oven baked with plum tomato sauce parmesan, mozzarella, and all the trimmings, and veal bratwurst sausages served with fries, onion gravy and sauerkraut. Dishes are priced from Dhs55.

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 3am. foxglovedxb.com

Breakfast with a view

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Every Friday and Saturday, order any breakfast item and get a side of pancakes plus unlimited tea, coffee and juice for Dhs99. Include three beers or mimosas for Dhs140 all-in.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 12pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

Expo 2020 special: Dine at Alkebulan African dining hall

Curated by former opera singer-turned-restauranteur, Alexander Smalls, Alkebulan is a celebration of African cuisine and features almost a dozen chef-led concepts from across the African continent. Each counter and concept has its own unique design that honours the individuality of the region, cuisine and chef. Highlights include Afro Street Eatery, which champions West African street food, Penja, the award-winning pop-up concept, and Seven Seafood offering a contemporary look at East African seafood.

@alkebulandininghall

