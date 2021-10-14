November is where it’s at…

The weather is cooling down and Dubai is back in full swing. There’s so much to look forward to in November, from new restaurants and hotels opening to brilliant fitness challenges, performances, events and entertainment.

Here are 14 things to look forward to in Dubai this November…

Restaurants and hotels opening

New restaurant: Sushisamba

We’ve been excited about this one ever since it was first announced in 2019, and world-famous restaurant Sushisamba is set to officially open a Dubai outpost in November. The sky high venue will sit atop Palm Tower, and serve up breathtaking views with its Latin American-Japanese cuisine. Expect flavours from Brazil, Peru and Japan as you overlook the Dubai skyline. Find out what you can expect to eat when you visit here.

SushiSamba, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4 2021. @sushisambadubai

New restaurant: Urla

New restaurant Urla is bringing coastal dining to the heart of Downtown Dubai in November. The aesthetics, menu and all-round vibes of Urla take influence from Spain, Greece and Turkey. Lunch, dinner and happy hour will be available every day, which you can enjoy with a hearty side of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain views.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, opening in November. @urla

New hotel: The8 Palm

Say ‘hello’ to Th8 Palm, the Miami Beach-inspired luxury resort that will officially open its doors on November 15 – and it’s now taking bookings. You’ll find the ocean-facing property on the Palm Jumeirah crescent, and it’s ‘inspired by the fashion, glamour, jet-set lifestyle and art deco scene of Miami Beach’. With 121 suites, cool restaurants, and a gorgeous beach and pool area, it’s got everything you need for a dreamy staycation.

Th8 Palm, The Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening on November 15. accor.com

Events

Nov 8 to 13: Dubai Design Week

Shining a light on local creatives, the region’s largest creative festival curates a selection of architecture, products, furniture and interior design.

dubaidesignweek.ae

Nov 3 to 7: Ministry of Crab pop-up

The famous Sri Lankan restaurant – known for its award-winning crab delicacies – takes up residency at Anantara The Palm Dubai for a five-day, five-course pop-up. Guests can enjoy a tantalising menu with Sri Lankan crab stealing the show.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 7pm, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com

Entertainment

Nov 4 and 5: The George Michael Legacy

International tribute artist Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the legendary singer. Tickets from Dhs150.

dubaiopera.com

Nov 14 and 27: Cinema on the sand

Movie screenings return to Zero Gravity. This month, it’s Pretty Woman (Nov 14) and A Star is Born (Nov 28). Entry is Dhs75, fully redeemable on F&B.

@zerogravitydubai

Nov 22 and 23: Dial M for Murder

An exciting adaptation of one of Frederick Knott’s most well-known screenplays is coming to Dubai this month. Made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s world-renowned film of 1954, Dial M for Murder follows the protagonist as he becomes more tangled in a web of his own making. TV and stage favourite Tom Chambers (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers, a West End star (Little Voice) and The X Factor finalist. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge.This ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine audiences with its spine-chilling twists and turns. The tour will arrive at Dubai Opera on Monday November 22 for only a two-night run, so dial in for your tickets now.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, from Dhs200. dubaiopera.com

Nov 26: Rag’n’Bone man performing

Brit sensation Rory Charles Graham AKA Rag’n’Bone Man returns to the UAE, performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena. The UK’s pop, soul, and blues sensation is famed for a number of hits including the chart-breaking Human and other numbers such as All You Ever Wanted, Grace, Fall in Love Again Tickets start at Dhs145. We want to go – we’re only human, after all.

coca-cola-arena.com

Sport and fitness events

Oct 29 to Nov 27: Dubai Fitness Challenge

The sports initiative “Dubai Fitness Challenge”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, returns to the field in its fifth session with special events, starting from October 29 to November 27 pic.twitter.com/qKJ1Z53lKd — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) September 8, 2021

Dubai’s annual month of all things exercise is returning: Dubai Fitness Challenge. From October 29 to November 27, Dubai is challenging all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days. From classes to races, challenges and competitions, Dubai Fitness Challenge sees the community come together like no other time of year.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Nov 5: Dubai Ride

Bikes and helmets at the ready – Dubai Ride presented by DP World returns for another landmark event on Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 14km loop and 4km family route. It’s open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals. The 14km general route for ages 10+ will start and finish at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road, taking thousands of participants past the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai. Meanwhile, families are encouraged to get involved with a 4km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa. Register your spot via dubairide.com/register.

Nov 13: Tough Mudder Dubai

The world’s roughest, toughest and muddiest obstacle course heads to Hatta Wadi Hub with its classic 10km and 5km routes.

toughmudderarabia.com

Nov 19: DP World Tour Championship

The world’s greatest golfers do battle at Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates for the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, the grand finale of

the Race to Dubai. General admission is free.

europeantour.com

Abu Dhabi

Nov 26: Micheal McIntyre performs

British funnyman Michael McIntrye is performing for the very first time in the UAE capital this month. Laugh yourselves silly at his Evening with Michael McIntyre show.

An Evening with Michael McIntyre, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, November 26, 2021. etihadarena.ae.

