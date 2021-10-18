Add these to your diary…

Art in this city is making a comeback after a fairly quiet year. Yesterday, we announced that DIFC Art Nights is returning in November for the second time this year, Art Dubai is gearing up for its event next year in March 2022 and there are plenty of art exhibitions in Dubai to check out.

Want to scope some of it out? You’re in the right place as we have rounded up some art exhibitions in Dubai to visit this October.

Bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it as and when we receive news of more art events and exhibitions taking place.

Here are 7 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out this October

Made in Tashkeel 2021 – Al Fahidi

Where: Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1

When: Until October 26

This exhibition celebrates the skill, knowledge and spirit of the artists and designers that make up the Tashkeel community. The event offers up a glimpse into the diversity of visual arts practice in Dubai today. All the works on display have been made, in whole or in part, using Tashkeel’s specialist facilities and/or in its artist studios.

Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 336 3313. @tashkeelstudio tashkeel.org

The Cherry On Top

Where: Tabari Artspace

When: Until October 31

The works of art on display here by Jordanian visual artist Khaldoun Hijazin expose the complex network of control and manipulation that frames our existence. Using dark humour, the artist dissects structures of power and dominance in realms from the political to the social. Expect large scale works of art among other impressive paintings.

Tabari Artspace, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 0820. @tabari_artspace

MAP ≠ TERRITORY

Where: Green Art Gallery

When: Until October 30

Map ≠ Territory unites the work of six artists who plumb the complex question of mapping today — a time of ongoing post-colonial fallout, invasive tech and more. Map ≠ Territory revels in a sense of unmappability, making you wonder if ‘nothing is ever as it seems’. While the map may be futile as a representation of perpetually shifting territories, the deeper concern is that reality itself is unknowable.

Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 346 9305. gagallery.com

I Thought the Streets Were Paved with Gold

Where: Jameel Arts Centre

When: Until February 13, 2022

This is the first solo exhibition is by the revered, late Filipina artist Pacita Abad bringing together exuberant signature works – from her colourful trapunto embroideries to major paintings. The exhibition will take visitors on a compelling journey from Manila to Hong Kong, via New York, Sanaa and beyond.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Arne Quinze

Where: Foundry, Downtown Dubai

When: Until mid-November 2021

ArtEmaar has bought the works of conceptual artist Arne Quinze to Foundry. The artist works with different mediums including drawings, paintings, sculptures and impressive large-scale installations. His sculptures, called Chroma Lupines, is a series of six trademark monochromatic sculptures all made from aluminium.

Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 367 3696. foundry.downtowndubai.ae

The Eternal Return of the Same

Where: Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Alserkal Avenue

When: Until December 23

Located at the popular cultural district, Alserkal Avenue, Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde is exhibiting creations by Saudi artist Manal Al Dowayan. Titled The Eternal Return of the Same, the exhibit deepens Al Dowayan’s nuanced interrogation of women’s shifting status within a metamorphosing Saudi society. While the exhibition may provide a moment of reflection on the need for reckoning, it also bears the artist’s hallmark critical assessment of a world rife with inequity and uncertainty.

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde, Unit 17, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 323 5052. ivde.net

Ethereal

Where: Volery Gallery

When: Until November 9

This group exhibition explores the tension between the figures and the space surrounding them, creating a magnetic and ‘out of this universe’ space that opens a portal to a new dimension where the colours and the subjects come together to form an exquisite and enchanting world.

Do note: A reservation is required due to Covid-19 regulations.

Volery Gallery, Dubai International Financial Center, Dubai. Appointment required prior to visiting. volerygallery.com

Images: Supplied