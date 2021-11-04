Culture guide: Art exhibitions, performances and more to check out from Nov 4 to 6
Add a splash of culture to your weekend…
Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include celebrating Diwali, checking out the dazzling firework displays or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?
Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch some music performances or visit an art exhibition.
Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend
Sweep on over to a cool motorcycle show
When: November 5 and 6
Where: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz
The Art of Motorcycles’ Show returns to Dubai on November 5 and 6. The Middle East’s first and only show will showcase a unique celebration of art, photography and motorcycles curated from invited builders, collectors and private owners. Aside from going snap-happy, there’s also live music and specialist coffee you can enjpy. The event runs from 10am to 6.30pm.
Free to attend.
Art of Motorcycles’ Show, Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai. 10am to 6.30pm on Nov 5 and 6, free entry. @aom_show
Soak in the art at Etihad Museum
When: November 6
Where: Etihad Museum
When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection features modern and contemporary artworks from the region. It tells the story of Arab modernism and its progression into contemporary art. The exhibition will unfold across three thematic chapters Abstract Variations, Societies in Transition and Evoking the Environment.
Admission to the exhibition is included in your museum ticket. Make your purchase here.
Etihad Museum, Union House, 2nd December Street, Jumeira, Dubai, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 515 5771. dubaicollection.ae/en
See the captivating Riverdance show at Expo 2020 Dubai
When: November 4 to 27
Where: Expo 2020 Dubai
Grammy award-winning music and dance performance, Riverdance will be heading to Expo 2020 Dubai from November 4 to 27. This year is special for Riverdance as it celebrates 25 years of success with a unique 25th Anniversary Show so expect a reimagined ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection and stage designs with new costume designs that reflects Arabic culture.
Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. expo2020dubai.com
Step into a New Era at Oblong Art Gallery
When: Until November 20
Where: Oblong Contemporary Gallery
The artworks you will see here reflects how civilisation is changing over time, from ancient forms of tribes to the contemporary essence of the human condition. It embraces the vision of how the world and how the arts are rapidly changing.
Free entry.
Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary
Catch The George Michael Legacy show at Dubai Opera
View this post on Instagram
When: November 4 and 5
Where: Dubai Opera
International tribute artiste, Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late pop phenomenon, George Michael in this stunning show at the Dubai Opera. Wayne delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way playing songs from the star’s days at Wham all the way up to his final album, Symphonica.
You can purchase your tickets here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Images: Supplied