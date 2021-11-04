Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include celebrating Diwali, checking out the dazzling firework displays or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch some music performances or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend

Sweep on over to a cool motorcycle show

When: November 5 and 6

Where: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz

The Art of Motorcycles’ Show returns to Dubai on November 5 and 6. The Middle East’s first and only show will showcase a unique celebration of art, photography and motorcycles curated from invited builders, collectors and private owners. Aside from going snap-happy, there’s also live music and specialist coffee you can enjpy. The event runs from 10am to 6.30pm. Free to attend.