Add a splash of culture to your weekend…

Sorting out your list of fun things to do over the weekend? Does it include celebrating Diwali, checking out the dazzling firework displays or heading to the cinema to watch the latest blockbuster?

Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and watch some music performances or visit an art exhibition.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do over the weekend

Sweep on over to a cool motorcycle show

Art of Motorcycles show

When: November 5 and 6
Where: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz

The Art of Motorcycles’ Show returns to Dubai on November 5 and 6. The Middle East’s first and only show will showcase a unique celebration of art, photography and motorcycles curated from invited builders, collectors and private owners. Aside from going snap-happy, there’s also live music and specialist coffee you can enjpy. The event runs from 10am to 6.30pm.

Free to attend.  

Art of Motorcycles’ Show, Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai. 10am to 6.30pm on Nov 5 and 6, free entry. @aom_show 

Soak in the art at Etihad Museum

dubai collective

When: November 6
Where: Etihad Museum

When Images Speak: Highlights from the Dubai Collection features modern and contemporary artworks from the region. It tells the story of Arab modernism and its progression into contemporary art.  The exhibition will unfold across three thematic chapters Abstract Variations, Societies in Transition and Evoking the Environment. 

Admission to the exhibition is included in your museum ticket. Make your purchase here.  

Etihad Museum, Union House, 2nd December Street, Jumeira, Dubai, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 515 5771. dubaicollection.ae/en

See the captivating Riverdance show at Expo 2020 Dubai

riverdance dubai

When: November 4 to 27
Where: Expo 2020 Dubai

Grammy award-winning music and dance performance, Riverdance will be heading to Expo 2020 Dubai from November 4 to 27. This year is special for Riverdance as it celebrates 25 years of success with a unique 25th Anniversary Show so expect a reimagined ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection and stage designs with new costume designs that reflects Arabic culture.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. expo2020dubai.com

Step into a New Era at Oblong Art Gallery

oblong

When: Until November 20
Where: Oblong Contemporary Gallery

The artworks you will see here reflects how civilisation is changing over time, from ancient forms of tribes to the contemporary essence of the human condition. It embraces the vision of how the world and how the arts are rapidly changing.

Free entry. 

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary 

Catch The George Michael Legacy show at Dubai Opera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera by Emaar (@dubaiopera)

When: November 4 and 5
Where: Dubai Opera

International tribute artiste, Wayne Dilks and his band pay tribute to the late pop phenomenon, George Michael in this stunning show at the Dubai Opera. Wayne delivers his heartfelt tribute to the global superstar in a sensitive and spectacular way playing songs from the star’s days at Wham all the way up to his final album, Symphonica.

You can purchase your tickets here

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

