A unique take on traditional Italian cuisine set within a marvellous arch…

There’s nothing more delightful than tucking into authentic Italian food. And if you’re a fan, there’s a new restaurant that you need to add to your ‘Restaurants to visit’ list.

Duomo at The Dubai Edition hotel is opening its doors tonight on November 18 and is one you need to try.

Duomo, in case you’re wondering, is Italian for ‘cathedral’. The name is reflected in its’ interiors including a 15-meter high vaulted cathedral-styled arch and a lancet (tall) window and there are other Italian designs dotted through the restaurant.

A vast crystal chandelier sits elegantly at the start of the arch, but besides this, the dome is an empty canvas, but it is here where the magic happens.

What you’re in for is an artistic experience as the arch is just the backdrop for an immersive digital art show. Guests who dine inside the restaurant are enveloped in an ever-changing artistic display beneath the vaulted ceilings.

While the show is guaranteed to grab your attention, Duomo is also situated at a spot that brags views of the Burj Khalifa vying for your attention. The authentic Italian mode continues out on the terrace where guests will dine among olive trees in Italian Sienna clay and terracotta pots.

For a treat for your tastebuds, the upscale Italian restaurant offers up indulgent Italian food on the menu.

The cuisine is influenced by the original style found in the Southern Italian regions and prepared using a wide array of high-quality ingredients. Diners can expect a unique twist on traditional Italian dishes such as homemade pasta, selected meats and fish, lots of truffle dishes and a selection of authentic pizzas.

Duomo is located in the newly opened The Dubai Edition hotel located in Downtown Dubai. The restaurant is only daily from noon to 1am (the following day). For reservation or more information, ring up the restaurant on 04 602 3399.

The Dubai Edition, the stylish boutique-style property by Marriott opened its doors on November 16, marking the brand’s expansion in Dubai. The Dubai Edition brags two restaurants, a speakeasy bar, rooftop pool, spa and more.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Images: Duomo