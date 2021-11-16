He visited the Souk Madinat Jumeirah hotspot for lunch…

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is well-known for his love of Dubai’s restaurant scene, often surprising diners by visiting some of the city’s best eateries. Today, Tuesday, November 16, he was clearly in the mood for some delicious Greek food.

You might have heard a few forks clatter onto the tables from delighted onlookers at Taverna Greek Kitchen, located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah today, as the Crown Prince, affectionately known as ‘Fazza’, dropped into the gorgeous waterfront restaurant for lunch with friends and family.

Taverna serves up beautifully authentic Greek food in a rustic yet elegant setting. As well as an indoor restaurant area which pays homage to the Mediterranean aesthetics of Greece, there’s a lovely outdoor terrace that extends onto the Souk Madinat Jumeirah Boardwalk, with stunning views of the sparkling waterways.

On the menu, you’ll find fresh Greek salads (try the spinach pie salad – a What’s On favourite), a selection of traditional appetizers, carpaccio and more to start. For mains, there’s souvlaki skewers and a selection of tender meat, or fresh seafood such as the ‘catch of the day’, as well as Taverna classics such as moussaka and gemista.

Recently, Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to the newly opened Caviar Kaspia Dubai. The original Caviar Kaspia, found in Paris, is a favourite amongst A-list celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry and the Kardashians. The Dubai outpost had barely been open a week when it welcomed the Crown Prince.

Other Sheikh Hamdan-approved Dubai restaurants include The Maine Land Brasserie, SAL, Nammos, Czn Burak, Alici and more.

Taverna Greek Kitchen is open from 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

Images: Provided