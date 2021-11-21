The UAE is glittering with that A-list fairy dust…

The UAE is no stranger to a celebrity or two, and we’re loving the fact that they’re back. From pop stars to famous athletes and a series star to boot, here are the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week…

Anthony Joshua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cove Beach Caesars Palace (@covebeachdubai)

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua was snapped living it up at Cove Beach whilst in Dubai this week.

Bryan Cranston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi (@lamezcaleriadxb)

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston was in Dubai last week to promote Dos Hombres (a mezcal beverage), which is a joint venture he founded with Jesse Pinkman actor, Aaron Paul. He served up drinks in a number of Dubai bars, including S Bar at SLS Dubai and La Mezcaleria. He also dropped into Expo 2020 and visited the gorgeous rooftop bar, Jubilee Mixology, on Monday, November 15.

Faye Winter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye Winter 🤎 (@faye__winter)

The latest Love Island star Faye Winter has been snapped living it up in Dubai on a yacht.

Nobu Matsuhisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUSHISAMBA Dubai (@sushisambadubai)

Japanese celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa has been in the city to visit his restaurant, Nobu Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm. He also visited brand new restaurant SushiSamba.

Paul Pogba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Izu (@chefizu)

French professional footballer, Paul Pogba, who plays for Premier League club Manchester United was back in Dubai where he was snapped with Chef Izu.

Perrie Edwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

Pop superstar Perrie Edwards, of Brit girlband Little Mix has visited the city on holiday. She was staying at Raffles The Palm Dubai with her boyfriend and baby son. She posted a number of sun kissed snaps to her Instagram page, making the most of the winter sunshine.

Steven Seagal

Hollywood legend Steven Seagal was at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. As well as watching all of the action, Seagal crowned a number of champions in the blue and purple belt categories.

