All arrivals to Dubai are being treated to the cool new entry stamp to coincide with the opening of the museum…

All passengers arriving at Dubai airports will now receive a unique ‘Museum of the Future’ entry stamp on their passports.

The video of the new stamp being used was shared on the Museum of the Future’s official Instagram page.

The video shows that the stamps are already being used with passengers proudly displaying them in their passports.

The stamp bears the iconic shape of the Museum of the Future with the auspicious opening date – ‘22.02.2022’. Below it, the text reads ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’.

Museum of the Future was listed under one of the world’s most beautiful museums by National Geographic magazine back in August 2021 alongside Shanghai Museum of Astronomy in China, the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the US capital, Washington, and the Guggenheim Bilbao Museum in Spain.

Museum of the Future opens its doors today on February 22, 2022. The opening ceremony will take place on the evening of February 22, 2022 in the presence of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai alongside senior government officials.

The Museum of the Future is a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle and covers an area of 30,000 square metres and is 7-stories standing at 77m high.

The stunning calligraphy are three quotes by Sheikh Mohammed which read, ‘We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.’, ‘The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it’ and ‘The future does not wait. The future can be designed and built today.’

