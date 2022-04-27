Running for a limited time…

The Eid long weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for fun things to do with the family, we have exciting news. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain have announced a brand new show, that will run every evening throughout the Eid holiday.

To celebrate the end of Ramadan, Burj Khalifa is planning a never-seen-before LED show, perfectly choreographed to music and ready to light up the Dubai skyline every 30 minutes between 6pm and 11pm. If you’ve never witnessed one of the stunning projections, you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out.

Additionally, the Dubai Fountain show will also showcase a new performance, which will only run during the Eid long weekend. It has not been revealed to which song the choreographed show will be paired with, however we do know that the performance will take place daily at 8pm and promises visitors ‘an experience that they will never forget’.

Shows at The Dubai Fountain will also run at extra timings during the long weekend. Visitors to Downtown Dubai can catch Fountain Shows every hour between 2pm and 5pm with shows running every hour and late afternoon and every 30 minutes between 6pm and 11pm.

In the run up to Eid, we’ve taken the hard work out of planning what you’ll get up to by handpicking the best staycations, last-minute getaways, places to see fireworks and things to do. As always, whatever you get up to, be sure to tag us @whatsondubai in all your snaps.

Image: Provided