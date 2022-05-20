Dubai Data at Infinity des Lumiѐres is a multi-sensory experience integrating art, science, and technology…

Love visiting Infinity des Lumières? There’s a new summer exhibit taking place titled Dubai Data which complements its Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge exhibit.

The Dubai Data exhibition is put together based on the diversity of the city’s nature and presented in an artistic way. From the landscape to natural elements which include temperature, sounds, wind, sand, ocean, desert animation and more – all data has been analysed and processed by AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The result? A multi-sensory experience integrating art, science, and technology. This makes it an experience art lovers, tech fans, scientists, space enthusiasts, futurists, gamers and performers will appreciate. The immersive experience is guaranteed to dazzle with a multitude of mesmerising colours, patterns and movements. You are encouraged to move around the Infinity des Lumiѐres space taking it all in at different angles.

Below is a preview shared by Infinity des Lumières:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinity Des Lumières Dubai (@infinitylumieres)

About Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge

Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge is an original and exclusive production created by Culturespaces and CNES (National Centre for Space Studies in France) to celebrate the agency’s 60th anniversary. The immersive film will take you on a journey to the cosmos starting from the rainforest in Guyana until you find yourself in the heart of the universe among the rings of Saturn and more. Read more here.

Ticket information

Tickets when purchased online cost Dhs125 per adult and Dhs150 at the venue. For children (aged between 3 to 13 years old), it’s priced at Dhs75, and those below the age of 3 years old can enter for free (Emirates ID or official document required to show proof of age.)

For more information, visit infinitylumieres.com

Infinity des Lumieres, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, until Sept 20, Dhs75 children ahead 3 to 13 and Dhs125 for adults online, infinitylumieres.com

Images: Infinity des Lumieres and social