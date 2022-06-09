The mega sale lasts 10 days…

You may have the strong willpower to walk by the sales in the mall in a bid to save dirhams, but how can you say no to savings when it comes to the essential items – the ones you need on a day to day basis.

The waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands, Souk Al Marfa is hosting a mega grocery sale starting today, Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 19 where shoppers can save up on their grocery bills.

What are the items you can save on? You can save up to 50 per cent on grocery and household items such as spices, rice, soaps, shampoo, cleaning products and much more. There’s a whole list of brands participating including Safco, Omega Spices, Choithrams, Falcon and more, so you’re not limited to one brand.

But the savings don’t end there…

After this sale is over, you’ll make plans to head back to Souk Al Marfa to shop at their Souk Al Marfa’s annual Mega Souk Sale.

This sale will begin on Thursday, June 23 and will last 16 days ending on Saturday, July 9. At this sale, you will be able to avail up to half off across a number of items including fashion, electronics, perfume, skincare and more.

Souk Al Marfa in Deira opened its doors back in August 2021 and is home to 400 stores. The souk is indoors and is fully air-conditioned so you don’t have to sweat it out to get your shopping done.

Take note, Souk Al Marfa has updated its opening time and is now open from 12pm to 12am on Sunday to Thursday, 2pm to 2am on Friday and 12pm to 2am on Saturday.

Happy Shopping!

Entrance 7 and 8, Souk Al Marfa, Deira Island, Deira, Dubai, Sun to Thur 12am to 12pm, Fri 2pm to 2am and Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 6254335 @soukalmarfa

Images: Supplied and Getty Images