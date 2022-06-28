And it features Abu Dhabi’s first Waite & Rose café…

Overheard in Waitrose: “No Tarquin, the Yas Mall store displays the olive tapenade in the pickle aisle”.

Ok, that’s totally fake news, we didn’t hear anything of the sort. But there was one actual, physically verifiable, fact-checked nugget of genuine news in there — Yas Mall does now have its own Waitrose & Partners, the first in fact on the island.

And in addition to all the usual deliciously bougie, top quality, fare — it’s also the site of Abu Dhabi’s first Waite & Rose cafe, with a suitably refined outdoor seating area.

On the menu, you’ll find items like their full English breakfast, pan-fried salmon with roasted cauliflower and asparagus, and penne arrabbiata.

Elsewhere in the store — the deli counter has been primed with all your luxurious ‘what this? I just knocked it up this morning’ mixed salads and charcuterie fodder.

You’ll find it on Level G of the mall, near to the Grand Prix Parking.

Other new openings in Yas Mall

Over the past 12 months we’ve seen dramatic upgrades to the Apple Store (which literally doubled in space), Marks and Spencer (and the city’s only M&S Cafe), Mango, Gant, Zara and Women’s Secret.

Brand new stores have included Sophia Bognem, Faces, Stressless, Bloomr, Paperchase and Loft Fifth Avenue. Tryano got a high-end fashion boost with the addition of brands such as the iconic Dior, Fendi, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Tory Burch, Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragam.

A second Abu Dhabi location of the awesome kid’s adventuretainment hun, AirManiax has also just opened — offering incredible inflatable fun times. And it has been created with the specific intention of inspiring little ones to find fun in the active life. And to expend a little of that pent-up *screams incoherently* energy.

In regards to new food and beverage concepts, we got excited at the arrival of a new location for gastro cafes — Montauk, Forever Rose and %Arabica, they’ve also added Taco De Casa, Table Otto, L’Eclair de Génie by Chef Christoph Adams, Leens, Emarati Coffee and Entrecote Café de Paris.

Coming, we’re told ‘very’, soon (Q1 2022 soon) — the following exciting dining experiences are making their way to Yas with enthusiastic gastronomic swagger — Kronful, Sticky Rice, La Serre, Shiroi Izakaya, and Joud Café.

Coming to the mall in retail, we’re preparing for Mercedes Benz, Vogue Gym, Roomours, The Master’s Perfume, Bella Maison, Vans, Columbia, and Timberland, to all drop in the not too distant future.

The final touches are being made to the upgrades of existing stores such as Adidas, Sephora, Forever 21 and Zara Home.

Level G, next to Grand Prix Parking, Yas Mall, Yas Island, open daily 7am to 11pm. @waitroseuae

Images: Provided