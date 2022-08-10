No more additional stress regarding your PCR results…

The pandemic has been going on for the past two years now, and with it, travel was drastically affected. Now, however as restrictions around the world are easing and travel is becoming simpler, we’ve compiled a list of countries you can visit regardless of your vaccination status.

If you aren’t vaccinated…

Asia

Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Maldives, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Bahrain, Yemen, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Israel, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Armenia

Europe

Hungary, Belarus, Norway, Romania, Latvia, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Gibraltar, Malta, Austria, Germany, Serbia, Switzerland, Andorra, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, France, Montenegro, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Slovakia, Norway, Cyprus, Spain, Croatia, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Poland, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Ireland, Slovenia, Estonia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Portugal and Sweden

Africa

Congo, South Africa, Mauritius, Sudan, Gabon, Madeira, Egypt, Rwanda and Benin

North America and South America

Jamaica, El Salvador, Mexico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Grenada, Bonaire, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Cuba, Argentina and Chile

Oceania

Australia

Bonus: If you are vaccinated…

If you are vaccinated, you can travel PCR-free to these countries listed below:

Asia

Thailand and Lebanon

Europe

Spain

Africa

Seychelles

Safe travels!

Images: Unsplash