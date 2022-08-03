Great news if you’re heading to the capital…

In 2019, Road and Transport Authority (RTA) launched a new bus route between Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Due to the pandemic, this bus route had seized operations, but RTA has just announced it is bringing the bus route back.

Intercity E101 bus from the Ibn Battuta Metro Station in Dubai to Abu Dhabi, but this bus heads directly to the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station. The Intercity E102 bus will depart from Ibn Battuta Metro Station just like the E101, but its final drop off point will be Mussafah Shabiya Bus Station.

E102 will resume services from August 9. RTA also announced that will make extensions to eight other bus routes on this day. Information will be announced on this link here.

For those of you who aren’t too familiar with the areas in Abu Dhabi, Mussafah is located about 15 minutes away from the Grand Mosque, and a few minutes away from Dalma Mall.

Not only is the new bus service convenient, but it will also help save time for those who work in the areas surrounding the Mussafah drop-off point by the E102 bus route.

According to a tweet issued by RTA, ‘Commuters will be treated to a luxury journey aboard deluxe coaches operating at 60 minutes intervals.’

Previously, the fare for the E102 bus route was Dhs25 per trip which you could pay for using your Nol Card. We are awaiting confirmation from RTA if there is a change in price.

RTA added, ‘Commuting on buses is cost-effective, and buses are flexible and integrated with other mass transit means.’

Plan your trip accordingly though as the E102 bus route takes about an hour and 45 minutes one way and of course, this depends on traffic. It does sound like a lot of time and we can’t wait for the Hyperloop to open in 2020, but in the meantime, just think of how much reading, or work you can get done on the commute.

Images: RTA