Idris Elba, Claudia Sulewski, Mindy Robinson and more are all on the big screens…

Planning out your weekend or treating yourself to a movie after work hours? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE…

Beast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

Starring: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries, Iyana Halley

Genre: Adventure (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Demon’s Pit

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A group of Rogue Angels assigned to deliver damned souls to hell turn dark, becoming executioners of mankind before they have the opportunity to repent.

Starring: Robert Davi, Mindy Robinson, Richard Grieco

Genre: Horror (15+)

Tickets: Book now

I Love My Dad

A hopelessly estranged father catfishes his son in an attempt to reconnect.

Starring: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski

Genre: Comedy (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Fall

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller.

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Mason Gooding, Grace Fulton, Virginia Gardner

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Two Buddies and a Badger

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A zany, musical road movie about two old friends and a badger who embark on an excessively grand adventure. Starring the musical duo Knutsen & Ludvigsen, world famous in Norway.

Starring: John F. Brungot, Hermann Sabado, Siri Nilsen

Genre: Animation (PG)

Tickets: Book now

Don’t forget to check out our Netflix and Prime Video lists too…

Images: Stills