Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Jo Koy and more are all on the big screens…

Planning out your weekend or treating yourself to a movie after work hours? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE…

Bullet Train

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train. From director David Leitch, the end of the line is only the beginning in a non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Genre: Action (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Easter Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.

Starring: Jo Koy, Lydia Gaston, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada

Genre: Comedy (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

School of Magical Animals

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The charming live-action adventure with animated animals in an unusual school where the children receive a magical animal as a companion, centres on the new girl Ida, who goes from being an outsider to the star student thanks to her magical animal, the talking fox Rabbat.

Starring: Emilia Maier, Leonard Conrads, Loris Sichrovsky

Genre: Adventure (G)

Tickets: Book now

Don’t forget to check out our Netflix and Prime Video lists too…

Images: Stills