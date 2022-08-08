Travel time will be slashed by more than half…

On August 7, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stated that 75 per cent of a major road project has been completed in Dubai.

The Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement is a project that extends 8km along Ras Al Khor Road from the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road to the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The work includes the constructing of bridges, widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction, and building two-lane service roads on both sides.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, the project aims to increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Road to 10,000 vehicles per hour. He added that travel time will be slashed from 20 minutes to seven minutes, traffic flow and safety will be enhanced and traffic spots will be eliminated.

The project will benefit residents living in the Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex.

The project will also improve the intersection of Nad Al Hamar Road with Ras Al Khor Road increasing vehicle capacity to 30,000 vehicles per hour.

Al Tayer stated that it was one of the biggest projects undertaken by RTA. Future plans include ‘the construction of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing; a bridge crossing over the Dubai Creek to link Al Jaddaf in Bur Dubai with the street extending between Dubai Creek Project and Dubai Festival City. He added that work is also currently underway to build a bridge from Dubai Creek Harbour project towards Ras Al Khor Road.

Creating a good infrastructure in Dubai is one of the key elements HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai highlights in his vision.

Earlier this year, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai officially opened the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project which slashed time drivers spend on the road by half. In May, Saih Al-Dahal Road reopened as well with significant improvements. And of course, we have the biggest megaproject to look forward to – Etihad Rail.

Images: RTA