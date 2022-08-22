6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: Aug 22 to 25

Capital ideas for your week…

Brand new week, brand new chance to make it the best one ever. We’re here to help you get started on that mission.

Monday, August 22

Dine at the newly-opened Mamafri

Mamafri is a Jumeirah-born restaurant hailing from Dubai and you can now find it at Sheikha Fatima Park in Abu Dhabi. The beloved Asian-fusion menu includes brioche buns with crispy fried chicken and sambal sauce, Japanese ramen, Malaysian shrimp curry, and kimchi fried rice for a few aromatic examples. You can read more about it here.

Mamafri, Sheikha Fatima Park, Al Bateen, Tel: (0)2 633 7816 @lovemamafri

Tuesday, August 23

Soak up the sun at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

If you didn’t know, the Suhail Star is expected on August 24, which is the sign for the beginning of cooler days in the desert. So, if you want to top off your tan before it’s too late, head on over to Anantara Eastern Mangrove for a day by the pool. It includes exceptional views of the mangroves plus refreshing bites and fresh drinks. A pool pass costs Dhs150 and it’s fully redeemable on food and drinks. Book on 02 656 1152.

Anantara Eastern Mangrove Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 1152, anantara.com

Wednesday, August 24

Kickstart your day with an unlimited breakfast indulgence

Breakfast is the most important part of the day, so don’t skip it. At The Foundry, you’ll get an unlimited breakfast buffet for Dhs95+ with eggs, cold cuts, pastries, fruits and more. For drinks, there’s free flow of juices, tea and coffee. It runs from 6pm to 10.30pm from Monday to Friday. Make your booking on 02 818 4888.

The Foundry, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Meena Street, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, available daily Mon to Fri 6am to 10.30am, Sat and Sun 6am to 11am, southernsun.com

Check out a cool Ferrari exhibition

Head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and check out the ‘Women and Ferraris – the untold story’ exhibition. It highlights the history of female race drivers/owners and all-around inspirational women. You can check out a number of Ferrari’s most exquisite car selections which were owned by influential women. It runs only until the end of August.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs230. Tel:(0)2 496 8000. ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Thursday, August 25

Tuck into a roast at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

Indulge in the true taste of England at Corniche Dining on Thursday post work. There’s a variety of hearty roasts including veal leg, rotisserie chicken and a whole lamb. Pair it with an international selection of cheeses, Yorkshire pudding and soft drinks. It runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm and will cost Dhs220 per person.

Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex, Abu Dhabi, Dhs220 per person with soft drinks, Tel: (0)2 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Hit the pause button at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

If you’ve had a long week with a packed to-do list, take a break with a spa treatment at Chi, The Spa. You will get an immunity booster drink to enhance the functioning of your immune system, followed by a 30-minute dry body brushing to increase blood circulation and speed up the cleansing of the lymphatic system. This will follow a signature 60-minute signature massage. It will cost you Dhs800 and it’s available every day from 10am onwards.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta,Qaryat al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 509 8888. shangri-la.com

Images: Supplied