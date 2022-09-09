Grab your dancing shoes…

If you’re a Dubai resident, you already know that ladies’ nights are a staple in this city. But if you’re bored of your usual circuit, a new Dubai ladies’ night may be what you need.

Here are 9 new ladies’ nights to check out in Dubai…

Tuesday: Blue Seafood Asia

Is this one of the best new ladies’ nights in Dubai? With free-flowing beverages, pumping beats and delicious eats, it is a top contender. When you spend Dhs150, ladies can enjoy unlimited wine and selected cocktails and 20 per cent off the la carte menu every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm.

Blue Seafood Asia, Burj Daman, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 239 8032, @blueseafoodasia

Tuesday: Claw Dubai

A well known institution for exapts in Dubai, Claw has now opened in the new Hilton on The Palm. Along with their various different daily deals, there’s now a ladies’ night on a Tuesday. Offering unlimited free drinks and 30 per cent off food, you’ll just need to spend Dhs150 to avail this offer. This can be redeemed between 7pm and 1am, so why not make an evening out of it? Make sure to try your luck on the bucking bronco.

Claw, Hilton Dubai The Palm, 7pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs150 minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 230 0054, @clawbbqthepalm

Tuesday: Ella’s Eatery

A neighborhood café located at the heart of The Palm, if you love all things prosecco and pizza then this is your place. Every Tuesday between 12pm and 11pm, ladies can enjoy free-flowing prosecco and all you can eat freshly baked pizza for Dhs179. It’s a lovely spot for a catch-up with your crew.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, The Palm Jumeriah, 12pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 557 0984, @ellaseatery

Tuesday: Isola at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Craving a bit of Italian? Enjoy catching up with your favorites over a delicious three-course set menu, paired with three drinks at Isola. This is all on offer for Dhs150 per person every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm.

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 583 3124, isolarestaurant.com

Tuesday: Seven Sisters

The sisters are having a party every Tuesday from 7pm to 1am. With their ladies’ night package you can enjoy one dish from their inventive fusion menu and most importantly, a three-hour open bar. It’s a wallet-friendly Dhs100 between 7pm and 10pm, or Dhs120 from 10pm to 1am. Be sure to get your dancing shoes on as this one gets lively.

Seven Sistes, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, 7pm to 1am, Tues, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)56 775 4777, 7sistersdubai.com

Tuesday: Via Toledo

Every Tuesday, assemble your squad for an authentic Italian experience at Via Toledo. Because all good things come in threes, their ladies’ night offers a three-course set menu and a choice between 3 cocktails or glasses of wine. Expect a delicious burrata, a pizza of choice and a sweet treat to round off the evening. All this can be enjoyed for Dhs179, between 8pm and 2am.

Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 8pm to 2am, Tues, Dhs179. Tel: (0)50 545 9278, vivatoledo.ae

Wednesday: Maya Mexican Kitchen

Let your hair down at Maya’s ladies’ night every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. All señorita’s are invited to enjoy 3 drinks and 2 appetizers for Dhs120. Maya’s Mexican pop rock will have you pop-lock-and-dropping all night long. This is a ladies’ night that needs to become a regular.

Maya Mexican, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 7pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 316 5555, maya-dubai.com

Wednesday: SoBe

On Wednesdays, grab your ladies and head over to this 360-degree rooftop bar on the palm. SoBe has launched their new Escandalosa night, which means for Dhs150, all ladies can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 30 per cent off food. From 8pm to 11pm, treat yourself to some delicious cocktails whilst basking in the stunning views.

SoBe Dubai, W Dubai The Palm, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 245 5577, sobedubai.com

Sunday: La Mezcaleria

La Mezcaleria is reopening on Friday September 16 and that means their brilliant ladies’ night is back. On Sundays, your ladies’ night squad can pick a two-hour slot of your choice and enjoy unlimited drinks and a food platter. If you opt for the soft package it’s Dhs90, for free-flowing house spirits it’s Dhs120, or for cocktails it’s Dhs150. It’s ladies’ night so why not add a shisha for Dhs65?

La Mezcaleria Downtown, Anantara Downtown, Dubai, 9pm to 1am, Sun, from Dhs90. Tel: (0)50 423 4044, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Pictures: supplied and social