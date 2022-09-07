Plenty of pocket-friendly fun still to be had…

Looking to save some dirhams but don’t like staying at home? That’s where pocket-friendly offers come in and thankfully, there are plenty of deals in Dubai that you can enjoy with the whole family.

Here are 5 great deals to enjoy in Dubai this September.

Burj Khalifa

Until September 30, UAE Residents can visit At the Top, Burj Khalifa for just Dhs60. Burj Khalifa is the tallest free-standing structure in the world and its outdoor observation deck is one of the highest across the globe. That can only mean one thing: gorgeous views with a fully-immersive experience. To get your tickets to At The Top, Burj Khalifa, all you have to do is book on tickets.atthetop.ae – make sure you click on the UAE Residents Offer – At the Top, Burj Khalifa. Book in your date and time and the number of visitors, fill in your personal details and make your payment. When you visit, you will need to present your Emirates ID to the staff.

Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae

Motiongate Dubai

For screams and laughter this summer, step into a world of fun at Motiongate. There are a number of deals that are running that will help you save including Terrific Tuesdays where you will get tickets for Dhs198 only on Tuesdays for a whole day of fun. Don’t want to cram too much fun in one day? Take a two-day pass (from Dhs355) which includes tickets to two parks – Motiongate, Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water park. A list of deals can be viewed and purchased here.

Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 0000. motiongatedubai.com

La Perle

La Perle is a must-see for theatre and stunt show fans alike. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. UAE residents can avail of a discount with prices starting from just Dhs167 per person. The show is celebrating its five-year anniversary with 50 per cent off tickets at the moment with ticket prices starting from Dhs99 – the deal is only valid for a limited time, so secure those tickets quick.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

Air Maniax

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is home to five awesome zones with a giant inflatable area that spans 15,000 square feet offering adrenaline-fuelled excitement. This September, there is a back-to-school offer running from Monday to Thursday where the little ones can reunite with their friends for just Dhs99 for two hours. You’ll also get a pizza slice and juice.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, back-to-school deal valid for Dhs99 from Mon to Thur, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Enjoy a splashing day out at Wild Wadi Waterpark where there are rides for all ages. For those in search of an intensive thrill, check out the Jumeirah Sceirah or Tantrum Alley and for those after a little more of a moderate adventure, the family-friendly Burj Surj slide will swill you around in a rubber dinghy. Not about the thrills? Check out Juha’s Journey, the relaxing lazy river, or Juha’s Dhow and Lagoon, the fun family play area. Babies and toddlers are welcome at the waterpark in certain areas. This September, kids under the age of nine can enter for free with the park’s back-to-school offer. When you book online, UAE resident rates are priced at Dhs169 for adults and Dhs129 for children under 1.1 metres through the week, and Dhs189 for adults and Dhs139 for children under 1.1 metres on weekends. If you prefer to pay at the gate, you’ll be charged Dhs179 for adults and Dhs139 for children under 1.1 metres through the week, and Dhs199 for adults and Dhs149 for children under 1.1 metres on weekends. All children under 3 enter for free.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, next to Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, from Dhs169 adults and Dhs129 children. Tel: (0)4 348 4444, jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied