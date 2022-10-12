Alfresco season is upon us…

Dubai is not short of exciting things to do, see, and eat this weekend. From desert glamping escapes and picnic hamper brunches to cool new bars and beach yoga, here is our lineup for a weekend well spent.

Friday, October 7

Serene getaway to Mysk Moon Retreat

Need to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city? Mysk Moon Retreat reopened this week ready for the new season. In the middle of the Sharjah desert the glamping experience is set between the scenic Mleiha and Al Faya Mountains. By day, activities include day-trekking, horseback riding, dune bashing, and paragliding. By night, the sky is lit up by the Milky Way. Plus, until October 15, you can avail 20 per cent discount on your stay, whether you opt for a tent or a dome with a private pool.

Mysk Moon Retreat, Umm Al Quwain Road, Sharjah. Tel:(0)06 801 2020. myskhotels.com

Watch a new aquatic circus experience

The newest outdoor market, Vibes by the Bay, has a lot in store for the winter months from street food to a petting zoo. One new experience to enjoy with the whole family is Fontana: the travelling water circus produced by Cirque Du Liban. The must-see show features aerialists, trapeze artists, aerial hoop acts, motorcycle stunts, drummers, operatic singing and more paired with captivating special effects. Get your hands on a ticket for Dhs90 (green seating) and Dhs300 (gold seating). Fontana takes place from Friday to Sunday with two shows (4pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm) and one show at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vibes By The Bay, Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall. Dhs90. Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall

Sing along to the Gypsy Queens live at Beef Bar

Monte Carlo-born Beefbar Dubai, located in Jumeirah al Naseem hotel, is where the party is at this weekend. Multinational French pop band, Gypsy Queens, will entertain guests live all weekend Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8, while they wine and dine. The band, who started as buskers in Nice, are likened to The Beach Boys and The Beatles playing a variety of acoustic songs in multiple languages. What’s on the menu? The beef carpaccio, bao buns, and filet-frites are well worth a try. For something sweet, order their signature chocolate soufflé.

Beefbar Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Mon to Sun noon to 11.30pm. Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. 8pm. Tel: (0)4 4232238. @beefbar_dubai

Get your daily dose of caffeine at this new café-bar and bookstore

Lulu & the Beanstalk is a brand new homegrown coffee shop and bar located in ICD Brookfield Place. Founded by two sisters who share a love for storytelling the space features dreamy, whimsical interiors and a floor-to-ceiling bookcase which is home to over 1,000 books. Whether you’re in the mood for coffee or cocktails, small bites or sharing platters, Lulu & the Beanstalk is the place to be. From Thursday to Sunday, the space will also host local and international DJs in the evenings. Such a vibe.

Lulu & The Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri 9am to 1am, Sat 11sm to 12am, closed on Sun, @lulus.bean

Saturday, October 8

Picnic C’est Chic at Brasserie Boulud

Brasserie Boulud has launched a delectable Saturday affair that will immediately go on your brunch bucket list. The family-friendly, indoor ‘brunch’ offers guests a unique French-inspired picnic hamper brimming with a selection of barbecue grillades, French artisanal cheeses, freshly baked breads, duck pâté en crôute, salmon rillettes, grilled Oman shrimps with fresh lemon, and more. For dessert, another perfectly packaged hamper comes filled with sweet treats such as traditional French dark chocolate moelleux, and rice pudding with raspberry and vanilla coulis. C’est chic.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel The Obelisk. Saturdays. 1pm to 4pm. Dhs195 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs85 kids under 12. Tel:(0)4 324 9999. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

An early night of disco with Together Again

Like to party but also like to be in bed before 11pm? This microclubbing concept, which was started by a Facebook group of likeminded ravers, are taking over Home by McGettigan’s once again for an (early) night of classic house, techno and disco. Starting at 6pm, DJs Fee and Dunstar will take to the decks for a night of club classics like Josh Wink, Higher State of Consciousness; Joe Smooth, Promised Land; and Awesome 3, Don’t Go.

The Attic at Home by McGettigan’s, City Walk, Dubai. Saturday, October 8. 6pm to 10pm. Dhs50 for entry and one drink or Dhs249 for three house of unlimited house drinks. mcgettigans.com/togetheragain

Brunch with a view at the futuristic Vaga

Located just under the gaze of Ain Dubai, this irresistible new brunch infuses Arabic and Armenian cuisines. From cold starters like tuna ceviche and quinoa spiced mango salad to hot starters such as chicken skewers and Robata baked potato, the dishes are made to order and served to your table. Mains include dishes such as beef ravioli, honey-glazed Wagyu short ribs, and grilled baby chicken. To end on a sweet note, a gorgeous crisp-on-the-top, soft-in-the-middle Pavlova. Plus, DJ Bianca Blanco will bring the lively party vibe that the restaurant is renowned for.

Vaga, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Saturdays. 1pm to 4pm. Dhs350 soft. Dhs450 house. Dhs750 premium. Tel:(0)56 8000 990. vagadubai.com

A night of house music with Hannah Wants

British house music DJ Hannah Wants is gracing the stage at Soho Garden this weekend. Located on the West Rooftop of Nakheel Mall, the doors open from 10pm onwards and ladies can avail free entry before 11.30pm. Dance the night away to some of her latest hits including Cure My Desire and classics like Blood, Sweat, Tears’ and ‘Shake em Down.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall, Rooftop West, Palm Jumeriah. Saturday, October 8. 10pm to 4am. Free entry for ladies before 11.30pm. General admission Dhs150. Tel: (0)54 233 5555, @sohogardenpalm

Sunday, October 9

Wake up with a yoga class on the beach

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced yogi, this therapeutic yoga class is the best way to start your Sunday morning, followed by an early morning swim or sunbathe. Join yoga instructor Sarah White at 9am every Sunday for a beautiful stretch in the sand. The class is priced at just Dhs50 which is entirely used to pay cleaners to remove micro plastics from the sea shore. If you don’t have a yoga mat, they will provide a towel – no excuses!

Sole Mio, Kite Beach, Dubai. Sundays 9am to 10am. Dhs50 for yoga class or Dhs120 for beach day and yoga. Children also welcome. solemio.ae/yoga

Try the new dishes at Flamingo Room by Tashas

One of Dubai’s most popular restaurants for their flawless food and stunning interiors, Flamingo Room by Tashas, have just launched 13 brand new main courses and five new desserts. What’s new? To start the asparagus crepe with cream cheese, parmesan chips, and hollandaise sauce and crab and lobster croquettes come highly recommended. Included in the mains, Mediterranean spaghettini, Bouillabaisse, and a good old fashioned “Sunday Roast” which consists of ribeye steak, exotic mushrooms, broccoli with mustard crème, and boulangère potatoes. Needless to say, every new dish is cooked to perfection and a must-try this weekend.

Flamingo Room by Tashas, Jumeirah al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah. 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am daily. Tel:(0)42 44 7278. flamingoroombytashas.com

Participate in the Hong Kong dragon boat festival

For the first time ever, the ancient Hong Kong dragon boat race is coming to Dubai this weekend, Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. Over the two-days, spectators will be able to cheer on their favourite teams as over 60 teams compete in a 200-metre race up the promenade. If you’d rather get stuck in, those that wish to participate can sign up here. There will be plenty of other fun activations and food for the whole family to enjoy.

Waterfront Market, Deira, Dubai. Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. 9am to 5pm. dubaidragonboat.com

Get your Sunday roast fix at Factory by McGettigan’s

Who doesn’t love a good roast on a Sunday? Head to Factory by McGettigan’s, a stone’s throw away from Palm West Beach, to check out their indulgent Sunday staple. For Dhs129 per person, guests can indulge in a choice of three roast dinners with all the trimmings: roasted rib eye, roasted chicken, or roasted cauliflower. And when we say all the trimmings we mean all: Yorkshire pudding, red cabbage, cauli cheese, mashed potato, carrot and swede mash, plus a drink on the house.

Factory by McGettigan’s. Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Sundays 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0) 4 230 0063. factorythepalm.com

