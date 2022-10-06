Capital ideas for your week…

Looking out for some things to do in Abu Dhabi to fill your calendar this week? We’re here to help with a list that includes a visit to a musical cafe, the return of a great outdoor terrace and a spot to torch those calories.

Monday, October 17

Visit this pretty homegrown musical cafe

Craving a coffee, refreshing beverage or maybe you just want a sandwich or a sweet or savoury bite, head to Pianista Cafe & Flowers. As the name suggests, the cafe has a beautiful pure white coloured piano in it paired with flowers and plants. On the menu, you can find a number of sandwiches such as chicken panini, roast beef, turkey and for sweet treat fans, there’s chocolate dome, saffron milk cake, latte cake and more. For savory fans, there’s crossiant and healthy fruit drinks for the heath conscious.

Pianista Cafe and Flowers, Al Hafiz Street, Al Nahya, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 886 8888. pianistacafe.com

Tuesday, October 18

Stretch under the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Bodytree Studio hos a number of sessions under the famed dome by Jean Nouvel. Pick from yoga, pranayama, sound healing and meditation in a space that harnesses the energy of the sun, sea and wind. For Dhs105, you will not only get access to the class but the galleries and exhibitions at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, too. Remember, there’s a new Impressionism exhibition that launched last week showcasing art by some of the world’s greatest painters such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne. Book here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday, October 19

Torch the calories at Barry’s Bootcamp

This is a 50-minute, heart-pounding and furiously intense workshop which takes place inside of a space that screams ‘nightclub’. Instructors scream ‘Be your best you’ as Calvis Harris blares from speakers paired with red-hued strobes. The workout will see ou jogging uphill, sprinting on a flat surface and incline walks paired with plank jacks, mountain climbers, bicep curls and more. Barry’s ‘Lift’ class is designed to help build muscle mass and concentrates on form. Classes run daily, throughout the day. There are also ladies-only classes, themed classes, live DJ sessions, plus a host of ad-hoc challenges during the year. Barry’s Abu Dhabi, Level 1 – South, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Dhs85 (intro class), Dhs125 (single class), other memberships available. barrys.com Say ‘Prost!’ at this fun Oktoberfest celebrations at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

This October, Bab Al Qasr Hotel is hosting an unforgettable Oktoberfest party like no other. Guests will sway to the tunes of a talnted live band and a DJ while the little ones can enjoy a number of activities including a bouncy castle. The world-famous tradition takes place at the beautiful gardens of the hotel complete with bean bags, fairy lights, and more. For food, there’s German sausages to Bavarian beef pot roast, golden schnitzel burgers, giant home baked pretzels, gingerbread cookies and more. You’ll have until October 30 to book yourself in.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi Corniche, until Oct 30, 2pm to 1am, Dhs175 for five coupons redeemable n food and beverages, Tel: (0)2 205 3000, @babalqasrhotel

Thursday, October 20

Hit the pause button at Anantara Spa

Want to spend some relaxing time with a loved one? Head to Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel for a half-day romantic getaway. The Arabian Indulgence dual session (Dhs3,000 for 150 minutes) begins with a one-hour Moroccan or Turkish-inspired hammam, followed by a 60-minute muscle release massage. Sounds like pure bliss.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 656 1146. anantara.com

Ladies, make your way back to Annex Rooftop for a girls’ night out

Annex Rooftop has reopened for the return of the cooler season. You’ll get reviews of Al Bateen Marina and the Abu Dhabi skyline as you sip on two hours of free flowing cocktails, wines, house spirits, beers plus a choice of three bites off of a selected food menu for just Dhs100. Got gents who want to join in? It’s Dhs150. You’ll have the sounds of DJ Kaya to add to the backdrop of your catch-up conversations.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, every Thurs 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

