Expo City Dubai opened its doors on October 1 where a number of pavilions and attractions can once again be revisited by Expo 2020 Dubai fans. For the foodies visiting, there will be a number of popular cafes and restaurants re-opening including the very popular Al Baik.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, the Saudi-born fast-food restaurant was a very great pocket-friendly spot to dine at. No matter what time of day you visited, there was a line of hungry visitors waiting to tuck into their delicious food.

Thankfully, Al Baik has opened up a number of restaurants across the UAE over the past year to bring its delicious food even closer to residents, and given its growing popularity, we can expect more to open in the coming years.

Locations in the UAE

Al Baik first’s permanent location was at Dubai Mall which opened in the summer of 2021 followed by Mall of the Emirates, which opened its doors at the end of April 2022.

The first outpost in Ajman opened in July this year inside City Centre Ajman followed by a Sharjah location in Al Majaz Waterfront.

And as of September, residents in Abu Dhabi got the joyous news that the brand will soon be openings its doors in the capital. We don’t know the opening date just yet, but we will love to share the news with you as soon as we get word.

But, why are we so crazy for Al Baik? If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. The restaurant is well-known around the region for its spicy chicken nuggets (a favourite of Team What’s On), butterflied shrimp and more.

Images: Al Baik