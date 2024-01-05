We don’t need to tell you, but… go hungry…

Whether you’re drowning your sorrows in food or want a mighty meal to share with some of your mates, there are plenty of places to enjoy some gigantic dishes in Dubai.

We have compiled a list and all you have to do is choose which one you’re up for.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria 28-inch party pizza

Have a celebration or just feeling brave? Either way, Russo’s New York Pizzeria has the perfect option for any occasion. Their giant party pizza can come cut in traditional slices, or squares (if you’re sharing). You can choose from their available toppings, or simply request for the pizza to be divided in half or into quarters and select your favourite toppings for each of the sections.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria, various locations across Dubai. Tel: (800) 787 767, russosuae.com, @russosuae

Wavehouse Dubai’s one-metre-long hot dog

Yes, you read that right. An entire meter of sausage wrapped in a delicious bun, topped with caramelised onions, sauerkraut and smoky barbecue sauce. The long hot dog is served with fries enough to feed the family alone. Enjoy the hot dog in between arcade games or after a game of bowling.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open daily from midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @wavehousedubai, atlantis.com

Saravana Bhavan family size masala dosa

At Saravana Bhavan there are plenty of different dosas to choose from. But, we’re most interested in their largest one. It is designed for a family to share, although, if you’re up for the challenge you could take this giant dosa on alone. A dosa is a papery thin flat bread-like dish that originated in South India. It is typically served with a variety of chutneys and sauces.

Saravana Bhavan, various locations around Dubai. saravanabhavan.com

CZN Burak Burger’s giant bite

Known for his never-ending smile and his utterly outrageous and large creations. CZN Burak has taken Dubai by storm with his burger joint and restaurant. Located in Dubai Mall, CZN Burak Burger has numerous and needless to say delicious burger options. However, the giant bite burger comes with a whopping 500g beef patty topped with classic beef burger toppings.

CZN Burak Burger, Dubai Mall, open Mon to Thu 10am to midnight and Fri to Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)52 112 7572, @cznburakburger

The Burgr Factory

It’s the global cheat day headquarters, and they don’t take that title lightly. These outrageously large burgers come served with just about any kind of topping and bun you can imagine. The graffiti walls and lively interior makes this the ultimate place to hang out with friends and add to your Instagram feed.

The Burgr Factory, 594 Jumeriah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, Jumeriah, open daily 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 341 0188, @bossmansburgrfactory

