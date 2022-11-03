Chris Hemsworth is coming to PopCon in Dubai

Fortunately, he is mighty…

The countdown has officially begun for PopCon Middle East in Dubai and with only six days to go, PopCon ME has announced that Chris Hemsworth, or Thor, as we mortals know him better as, is coming to the convention.

PopCon Middle East is the biggest pop culture and gaming convention in the Middle East. It will be hosted at the Dubai Expo City from Thursday, November 10 to 13.

PopCon ME is going to be jam-packed with incredible opportunities for all pop culture fans. There will be workshops to enjoy, movie screenings, live performances, competitions and so much more.

There are also opportunities to meet and greet some of our favourite celebs, get autographs and take pictures. Some of the big names joining Chris Hemsworth include Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow).

Here’s how to meet Chris Hemsworth

There are three different kinds of tickets you can book to visit PopCon. The first tier of tickets are the single-day entry tickets which give you general admission for one day and will cost you Dhs139. There is a four-day general admission ticket which costs Dhs249.

The VIP ticket includes a four-day pass, fast track to meet the heroes and badge collection, as well as one photograph or autograph voucher, silver circle access to the main stage and merchandise which can be collected at the event – which is priced at Dhs500.

The VVIP tickets come in at Dh3,500 but includes free home delivery for the merchandise and badges as well as a fast track for meeting the heroes, a mix of seven autograph or photograph opportunities and five private meet and greet sessions with the celebs and golden circle access for the main stage.

This means that to meet Chris Hemsworth VVIP ticket holders, can avail of one out of their seven vouchers to meet with the son of Odin for a photo or autograph opportunity.

Additional photo and autograph ops can be purchased separately. While for VIP and standard ticket holders, photos and autographs are not included but can be bought separately.

To find out more about PopConME, visit popconme.com