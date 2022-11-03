It will be home to 10 restaurants, a spa, a kids club and more…

Marriott Hotels and Resorts will be opening the first Marriott Resort in the UAE in December this year. It will be located on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah will be spread across 7,000 square meters of pristine private beachfront and will be perfect for families, couples, solo travellers and business guests. When it opens, the resort will offer a long list of dining experiences, recreational facilities, sophisticated spaces and signature services.

Each of the 608 guestrooms and suites will show off floor-to-ceiling ocean views and private balconies.

For foodies, you will be treated to an option of 10 dining venues with flavours and influences from Japan, Korea, Peru, Italy, the Levant and more.

For those looking to relax, the resort will be home to Saray Spa. The Middle Eastern-inspired spa will be a great way for guests to indulge in some much-needed self-care, rejuvenation and relaxation. There’s the Marriott Fitness Centre and to keep the little ones fun levels up, there’s the Kids Club.

Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah stated, ‘We look forward to opening the doors of the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah and introducing the first Marriott Resort in the UAE.’

Parents if you’re excited to book a stay with the kids, take note of the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Kids Go All Inclusive Package. With it, kids will be able to select from their own specially created menus at Levantera, MYAMI Pool Bar & Lounge, Bal Harbour Beach, Cucina, Señor Pico and Gelateria by Cucina.

They will have the opportunity to enjoy soft drinks, and snacks including gelato or healthy treats from select venues throughout the day. Prices for the package start from Dhs1,500 per room for two adults and two children.

A slew of hotels will be opening in the UAE in the near future including Atlantis the Royal, NH Dubai The Palm, The Lana and much more – so you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to staycations.

For more information, visit marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com

Images: Marriott International, Inc