End the month in style…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like family-friendly festivals, indulgent new brunches, live shows, bucket list experiences, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, April 28

Catch up with friends at Le Petit Beefbar

Who doesn’t love a business lunch? DIFC’s chic (licensed) new restaurant Le Petit Beefbar is perfect for a spot of déjeuner, with a three-course business lunch menu for just Dhs99. Start with the refreshing house salad, followed by the steak frites and sauce, and finish with the dessert of the day.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 3pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com

Win tickets to see The Backstreet Boys

Dubai’s popular karaoke bar Lucky Voice is hosting a Backstreet Boys-themed weekend with a Friday night drunch and Saturday brunch. Those who spend over Dhs1,000 this weekend will get automatically entered into a draw to win two Golden Circle tickets to see the Backstreet Boys live sold-out show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Plus this Friday, get 50 per cent off selected house beverages, buy one get one hour free on karaoke booths, and 30 per cent off dine-in menu.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Friday, April 28. 5pm to 9pm. luckyvoice.ae

Watch this iconic musical at Dubai Opera

West Side Story is one of the most popular American musicals of all time and it will be showcased at the Dubai Opera from Tuesday, April 25 to 30. The musical explores the rivalry between The Jets and the Sharks – two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds with a (tragic) love story thrown in the mix. Tickets are already on sale on the Dubai Opera website with prices starting from Dhs250.

West Side Story musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, April 25 to 30, timings vary, prices start from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Babylon is back

Babylon is back for a second season bringing its delicious fine dining and mesmerising entertainment back to DIFC’s nightlife scene. This season expect fiery new additions to the menu and never-before-seen shows, as the chic restaurant slowly turns to an energetic nightclub throughout the evening.

Babylon DIFC, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai, Tues to Sat 8pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylonDIFC

Saturday, April 29

Don’t miss Nikki Beach’s birthday bash

Get the squad together because Dubai’s legendary beach club, Nikki Beach, is celebrating seven years on the shores with an iconic celebration this Saturday from 11am to 8pm. Kicking the party into motion will be guest DJ Gregor Salto, a household name for dance music lovers, who has spun tunes at Tomorrowland, Ultra and much more. Alongside him will be resident DJs Mademoiselle Sabah and Alexis Nohra. This Celebration of Life has multiple package offers, with rates from Dhs1,000 for four people at the restaurant, which includes a bottle of Champagne, to groups of 10 with a minimum spend of Dhs8,000.

Nikki Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat April 29, 11am to 8pm, Dhs1,000 for four people. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. nikkibeach.com

Check out this two-day wine-tasting festival

Taking place at one of Dubai’s favourite British pubs, the family-friendly wine fest will take place on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. As well as the opportunity to taste over 50 different types of wine, there will be live entertainment, music, and activities to keep the little ones busy. Tickets start from Dhs180 (fully redeemable) or there’s all-inclusive packages from Dhs350.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Dubai, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Try the Elephant Bath brunch at Masti

Masti has a new location in The Dubai Edition, and with it returns the venue’s popular Saturday brunch. Brunchgoers can feast on gorgeous fine-dining Indian dishes washed down with unlimited drinks. The brunch menu will feature sharing style sourdough naanza, with both hot and cold states, mains that include messy chicken tikka, burrata butter chicken and tuna bhel tartare. Guests can choose their timings between 1pm to 4pm and 2pm to 5pm, with soft packages costing Dhs250, and alcoholic packages costing Dhs399.

Masti, The Dubai Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Sat brunch 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (8)0 062 784, mastidubai.com

Tick off a bucket list Dubai experience

For something your whole family and friends can try together, take an unforgettable hot air balloon flight 4,000 feet above the serene Dubai desert while watching the sun rise over the Hajjar mountains. Get transported to your exciting adventure only 45 minutes from Dubai, where you will be welcomed with Arabic coffee and a spectacular drone show that paints the Arabian sky. The magical flight lasts approximately one hour before the experienced pilot prepares for landing.

Balloon Adventures Dubai. Dhs1,350. Tel:(0)4 440 9827. balloon-adventures.com

Practice the Wim Hof Method at Aura Skypool

As the sun rises on April 29, a cool workshop comes to life at Aura Skypool. Led by Ferdinand Thor, guests will learn the renowned Wim Hof Method fundamentals which includes the famous combination of breathing practices, ice bath immersion and mental strengthening exercises. And it all takes place against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Dubai skyline. The workshop offers a variety of holistic health benefits including reducing inflammation to improving athletic ability and mental health. Post the workshop which ends at 9am, you will be treated to breakfast in the indoor lounge where you can ask any burning questions you may have. The workshop costs Dhs1,200 per person and includes an Aura water bottle gift you can take home. Mats and towels will be provided. If you miss a spot for this session, there’s another session on June 24 you can sign up for.

Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 50th Floor, Dhs1,200 per person. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Sunday, April 30

Laugh out loud at this comedy show for the whole family

Need a few laughs? Head to the Radisson Hotel in Damac Hills this Sunday for “The Noise Next Door’s, Terrible, Horrible, Really Bad but Actually Fantastic Improv Show: Improvised Madness”. The family-friendly show will feature over an hour of songs, scenes, and gags, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality. The show is taking place from 10am to 11.40am with tickets priced at Dhs100.

Radisson Hotel, Damac Hills, Dubai. Sunday, April 30, 10am. Dhs100. ticketslover.com

Treat your tastebuds to a Dhs10 dish

Dubai Food Festival is back and bigger than ever with plenty of foodie experiences to try around the city. This year, foodies can dine around some of Dubai’s top restaurants for as little as Dhs10 a dish. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or savoury, fine dining or tasty street food, there are plenty of restaurants taking part including Pierchic, The Noodle House, Streetery, Hell’s Kitchen, Demon Duck, and more. See the full list here

Get creative at this dog-friendly sunset beach painting session

Paw ‘n’ Paint is taking place at Jones The Grocer Palm West Beach on Sunday, April 30 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. The event is Dhs285 per person (dogs go free), which includes a welcome drink, small plates, cheese board, canvas, and all the art supplies. After purchasing your ticket, send your favourite photo of your dog to the team at Fosca who will transform it into a sketch reference for you on the day. Plus for an extra special touch, opt for the additional ‘lick art’ for a mini canvas painted by your dog; you’ll treasure it fur-ever.

Jones the Grocer, Palm West Beach Dubai. Sunday, April 30 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Dhs285. Entry for dogs is free. Buy a ticket here: foscart.zbni.co

Try scuba diving

Looking to get your PADI license? Perhaps you’re a beginner wanting to try scuba diving for the first time? Dive Campus, located in Al Quoz, holds the region’s largest indoor ‘Dive Tank’ with 220,000 litres of fresh water, measuring four metres deep, 12-metres long, and five metres wide. Ideal for scuba and free diving training, anyone from beginners to seasoned divers can try diving with beginner Dive Tank sessions starting from Dhs200.

Dive Campus, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Try from Dhs200. divecampus.com