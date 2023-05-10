Plan that summer getaway…

Making those summer plans? Take note, if you’re heading to Thailand you now have a great pocket-friendly flight option available as Air Arabia has just announced the launch of its direct flights to Bangkok.

The direct flights will commence on Friday, June 30.

The Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier will have one flight daily flying out from Sharjah International Airport at 10.25pm and arriving in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 7.50am (local time). The flight from Bangkok to Sharjah will leave at 9am (local time) arriving in 12.25am (local time).

Prices for a return flight start from Dhs1,800 per person.

Excited to cement the summer getaway plans? You can book your flights now by visiting airarabia.com or a travel agency, or via the call centre.

Speaking on the latest flight route, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest route to Bangkok, the vibrant capital city of Thailand. This exciting addition to our route network from Sharjah International Airport reaffirms our unwavering commitment to continuously provide our customers with new options for affordable air travel.”

He added, “We look forward to the start of operations and we are confident that this new route will further contribute to the trade and tourism ties between both countries while providing our customer base with the opportunity to travel direct between both cities.”

Onboard, passengers will be able to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, and enjoy a bite from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu – all at an affordable price.

Back in December 2022, the Sharjah-based airline announced direct flights to Milan, providing a gateway to its upscale eateries, bustling boutiques and amazing architecture. It marked Air Arabia’s first direct flight from Sharjah into Central Europe.

Images: Unsplash