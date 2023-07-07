Vive la France…

Bastille Day is approaching us swiftly – falling on July 14 – and a tribute is necessary. Ring in the French National Day this year with a toast to the incredible cuisine and culture of the country. The dining scene of Dubai is gearing up for just that and if you want to pay a visit to get into the celebratory spirit, this is for you.

Here are 5 spots to celebrate Bastille Day in Dubai

Bistro Des Arts

Nothing says celebration like a classic brunch and Bistro Des Arts’ traditional French evening brunch is as French and brunch as it gets. The exclusive offer includes free-flowing house drinks for Dhs299 per head. You can upgrade on that with sparkling and house beverages for Dhs399 per head.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai, Friday, July 14, 7pm to10pm, starts from Dhs299, Tel: (04) 551 1576, info@bistrodesarts.ae

Josette

Now this is one place that’s celebrating French pride in style. Josette is ready to mark Bastille Day with food, music and the best of beverages – the whole shebang. Starting from July 10 to 16, the itinerary features afternoon tea, but undeniably French, breakfast with French colours, cocktails and a specially curated set list of charming French music.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC, July 10 to July 16 from 9am to 11am for Josette Breakfast, from July 12 to July 16 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm for Josette Sparkling Afternoons and on July 14th from 5pm to 9pm a complimentary drink, Tel: (04) 275 2522, reservations@josette.com

Fouquet’s Dubai

One of the city’s most well-loved restaurants, Fouquet’s is honouring Bastille Day by pulling out all the stops. For Dhs350 per head, indulge in their set menu alongside grapes, live entertainment, a champagne fountain (audible gasp) and more. From 8pm onwards. Business lunch menu from 12pm to 3pm.

Fouquet’s, Downtown Dubai, Friday, July 14, business lunch from 12pm to 3pm, evening 8pm onwards, Dhs350, Tel: (04) 524 5301, reservations-dubai@fouquets.com



Brasserie Boulud

Chef Daniel Boulud’s French restaurant is inviting diners to celebrate Bastille Day with an exquisite dinner on July 14. From 7pm to 10.30 pm, the brasserie will be serving authentic French delicacies, delectable desserts and French drinks through live food stations. Priced at Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with unlimited drinks. There’s a kids menu for Dhs150 so bring the little ones.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk Wafi, Dubai, Friday, July 14, 7pm to 10.30pm, starts from Dhs295, Tel: (04) 281 4020, sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Bagatelle Dubai

Bagatelle Dubai’s all-white party will transport you to the French Riviera as the restaurant is hosting a celebration for Bastille Day on July 14 from 7pm till late. Guests are invited to show up in their very best all-white to soirée away the night.

Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Friday, July 14, 7pm till late, Tel: (04) 354 5035, bagatelle.com

Images: Supplied