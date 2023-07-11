There’s still time this for a wallet-friendly summer escape…

For the go-getters and the spontaneous, a last-minute summer escape is always on the brain. Whether you’re looking for a city break or a beach escape, we’ve rounded up 12 destinations you can visit for less than Dhs2,000 return this summer.

Dhs438: Abu Dhabi to Santorini, Greece with Wizz Air

One of the cheapest flights from the UAE we’ve found this summer transports you to one of Greece’s most sought-after isles. If the iconic blue domes, delicious gyros, and white craggy landscapes of Santorini aren’t already high on your bucket list, perhaps a flight for less than Dhs500 return will inspire you to start planning a trip. Flights to Santorini take-off on Mondays and Fridays.

Dhs518: Abu Dhabi to Kutaisi, Georgia with Wizz Air

Several UAE airlines fly regularly to the alluring cities of Georgia, and visiting this fascinating and culturally rich country almost feels like a rite of passage as a UAE resident. In just under four hours, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi takes you to Kutaisi, where you can discover one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Return fares start from Dhs518 with a free carry on bag, with upgrades available from an additional Dhs415.

Dhs798 return: Abu Dhabi to Male, Maldives with Wizz Air

Take a five and a half hour flight from Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air and you’ll touch down in paradise. After landing on Male, the capital of the Maldives, myriad luxury resorts await short seaplane or speedboat rides away. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Male this summer start from Dhs798 return including one free carry-on bag. Even if you upgrade to include a 20kg check-in bag and an additional hand luggage case, fares start from Dhs1,400 return.

Dhs868: Abu Dhabi to Rome, Italy with Wizz Air

Yes, you really did read that right. Flights from the UAE capital to the eternal city can be purchased this summer from as little as Dhs868 return. The flights between Abu Dhabi and Rome are operated by Wizz Air Malta, although it’s still a direct route (7 hours there, 6 hours back) and lands you right in the heart of one of Italy’s most vibrant cities. Awaiting you in Rome are incredible cultural sights, a fantastic food scene and your own slice of La Dolce Vita.

Dhs978: Abu Dhabi to Budapest, Hungary with Wizz Air

This landlocked country in central Europe is a popular tourist hub, primarily for its capital city, Budapest. Its cityscape is studded with architectural landmarks from Buda’s medieval Castle Hill and grand neoclassical buildings to the 19th-century Chain Bridge. Flights, which take a cool six hours from Abu Dhabi to Budapest start from Dhs978, although that includes hand luggage only. Fares inclusive of checked baggage start from Dhs1,710.

Dhs1,018: Abu Dhabi to Vienna, Austria with Wizz Air

When you think of Vienna it might muster up images of snow-capped cathedrals and Christmas markets, but the vibrant Austrian capital is a brilliant spot to jet to for a summer escape too. The city’s quaint squares, fun-filled markets and buzzing restaurants all come alive in the summertime, and it’s the perfect city to deliberately lose yourself in just admiring the ambience as you go. Flights from Abu Dhabi with Wizz Air to Vienna this summer start from Dhs1,018 return.

Dhs1,150: Dubai to Yerevan, Armenia with flydubai

Something in the Armenian air is brilliant for your standard of living. The high oxygen levels leave you feeling peppy and energetic, while the food is extremely fresh and locally sourced. It’s also a hotbed of history and very safe, making it a great destination if you’re travelling solo. Fly to Yerevan, the country’s capital, this summer and expect warm summer days, beautiful scenery and stacks of culture. Return flights, which take just over three hours, start from Dhs1,211.

Dhs1,395: Dubai to Ankara, Turkey with flydubai

There are countless reasons to visit Turkey – breathtaking scenery, fascinating history, intricate architecture, lovely people, not to mention some of the best shopping in Europe. With prices from Dhs1,395, when you fly from Dubai to Ankara, you can expect to enjoy a city break packed with culture. The summer months are the best time to visit Ankara, thanks to its warm days and sunny climes, and there’s plenty of things to do: like the Roman Baths, Ankara Castle and Kocatepe Mosque.

Dhs1,475: Dubai to Baku, Azerbaijan with flydubai

On a three-hour flydubai flight this summer, you’ll land in the buzzing city of Baku. Azerbaijan’s eccentric capital was once described by Lonely Planet as the “architectural love child” of Paris and Dubai. As well as its outlandish modern creations, you’ll find ancient wonders in Baku’s Old City, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are also plenty of quirky museums to get lost in, like the Museum of Miniature Books, and the Carpet Museum. Return fares are priced from Dhs1,475.

Dhs1,550: Dubai to Colombo, Sri Lanka with Fits Air

Sri Lankan carrier Fits Air operates daily flights that in four hours and 40 minutes transport you from Dubai to Colombo. There’s a melting pot of cultural attractions to check-out if you want to stay in the city, but we advise using it as a gateway to the entire island’s rich and diverse topography of beaches, national parks and incredible wildlife. In the summer, much of the island is experiences monsoonal rains, but it’s a different story on the east coast, which enjoys its best weather from May to September.

Dhs1,805: Dubai to Krabi, Thailand with flydubai

From July until September, it’s monsoon season in Thailand, but as the chance of rain increases, the throngs of tourists decrease, meaning if you don’t mind the odd (or frequent) downpour, you’ll still enjoy experiencing Thailand. One of it’s sleepier spots, Krabi, offers unspoiled beaches, an incredible selection of islands, and unrivalled spots to return to nature. With flydubai, this summer flights start from Dhs1,805 with 7kg of hand luggage, or upgrade to include 30kg of checked luggage for an extra Dhs60.

Dhs2,050: Dubai to Zanzibar, Tanzania with flydubai

Ok, so technically flights to Zanzibar are just over Dhs2,000, but for the sake of Dhs50, we felt like it was still worth a mention. After a five and a half hour flight from Dubai, you’ll touch down in Zanzibar, an African paradise ripe for discovery. This alluring island with its budget eats, sugary beaches and crystalline waters is a haven for travellers looking for a slice of paradise. Best of all, hotels range from budget to blowout, so you’re sure to find something that suits.

