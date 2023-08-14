14 happy hour deals in Bur Dubai and Deira to try

Some of the oldest pubs in town are still bustling…

Whether you live in Old Dubai, or doing a tour of the old-but-gold humble side of the city, take a breather to chill with loved ones at some of these bars and lounges in Bur Dubai and Deira.

Bur Dubai

Dialogue

This Bollywood-themed resto-bar in Majestic City Retreat in Bur Dubai serves up delicious drinks and a party atmosphere. You and the gang can kick back and relax to some cool beats and if you head here during happy hour which runs daily from 5pm to 9pm, you can enjoy a buy one get one free on house pours.

Dialogue, Majestic City Retreat, Al Mankhool, happy hour runs daily 5pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 359 8888. @dialoguedubai

Estrellas Rooftop Lounge

Over the summer you can enjoy happy hour on Estrellas air-conditioned rooftop with 50 per cent discount on delicious sips to further cool you down. Feeling peckish? The half-off deal is available on food, too.

Estrellas Rooftop Lounge, The Canvas Dubai Hotel, Port Rashid Road, happy hour runs daily 6pm to 9pm, Tel: (0)58 178 0325. @estrellasrooftopdubai

Eve Penthouse

This pretty rooftop lounge in Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers unrivalled views of the city plus live entertainment, cocktails and bites. Over happy hour from Monday to Thursday (5pm to 8pm), enjoy a buy one get one free offer on selected drinks.

Eve Penthouse & Lounge, 34th Floor, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City, Oud Metha Road, Bur Dubai, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 8pm, Tel (04) 553 1214. hyattrestaurants.com

Kris Restaurant and Lounge

Located in Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel opposite Bur Juman, Kris Lounge offers a daily happy hour which will see you sipping on house beverages for just Dhs23. It runs from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Opp Burjuman Center, Bur Dubai, daily happy hour from 6pm to 8.30pm. Tel: (0)4 377 1111. parkregiskriskin.ae

La Tablita

Visit this authentic Mexican restaurant in Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights for its buzzing live entertainment and delicious bites. For sips, pop over for happy hour available daily for the buy one get one free offer on drinks and tacos

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City, happy hour runs daily, Tel: (0)54 306 9555. hyattrestaurants.com

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill

This popular sports bar in Old Dubai offers a buy one get one free on pints from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 9pm. Just show this voucher to the staff to redeem.

The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai, Dubai, voucher avail until Aug 31, Tel: (0)50 100 7065. facebook.com/TheHuddleBurDubai

Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge

Teleport back to the 80s and 90s at this lounge at Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai. Big sports games are displayed on the big screens and if you want a break, have a go at the dartboard or play some pool with mates. Avail of the 25 per cent off the total bill and get 25 per cent off on the total bill. It runs daily for a whopping 12 hours from 12pm to 12am. Additionally, every Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, enjoy house sips for Dhs19. Yesterday Restaurant & Sports Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 501 3115. yesterdaypub.com

Deira

Cu-ba

This romantic rooftop restaurant is great for delicious tapas, light bites and drinks by the pool with a view of the Dubai skyline. There are a number of deals running through the week including margaritas for Dhs30 on Monday from 8pm, four select drinks for Dhs99 on Wednesday and more. Stay up to date with all the deals here.

Cu-ba, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, varying offers throughout the week, Tel: (0)4 230 8555. jumeirah.com

Irish Village Dubai (Al Garhoud)

This iconic venue that has been around for as long as most can remember. Irish Village in Al Garhoud has been open and thriving since 1996. From Monday to Thursday from 11am to 5pm, enjoy wines, spirits and bottled beers for just Dhs35.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, happy hour runs from Mon to Thurs aam to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 282 4750 theirishvillage.com

La Fabrique Sports Bar

Catching the game with mates at this sports bar in Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre? Tale note, the happy hour at La Fabrique Sports Bar runs daily from 12pm to 8pm with a buy one get one free offer on selected beverages.

Pullman Dubai Deira City Centre Hotel, Deira, happy hour runs daily 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 294 1222. pullman-dubai-creek-citycentre.com

Morgan’s Gastropub

The daily happy hour at Morgan’s gastropub runs daily offering a buy one get one free offer from 12pm to 6pm.

Morgan’s Gastropub, Al Bandar Rotana – Creek, Baniyas, happy hour offer runs daily from 12pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 704 2222. rotana.com

QDs

A favourite among long-term Dubai dwellers, QD’s is a huge bar on the decking next to Dubai creek. This legendary sundowner spot offers some unrivalled views of the Creek and Dubai skyline while you sip on mixed drinks and toast to the end of the day. Happy hour is from Monday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm offers drinks for just Dhs35 per drinks.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, happy hour runs from 5pm to 2am Mon to Fri, 5pm to 8am. Tel:(0)4 295 6000, hyattrestaurants.com

The Deck Pool Lounge

Head to Al Bandar Rotana – Creek for happy hour from 4pm to 9.45pm for its buy one get one free deal available on the a la carte menu. You’ll get to relax poolside with views of sun setting over Dubai.

The Deck Pool Lounge, Al Bandar Rotana – Creek, Baniyas, happy hour offer runs daily from 4pm to 9.45pm, Tel: (0)4 704 2222. rotana.com

Vertigo Bar

This contemporary stylish and lively lounge bar serves up a happy hour from 5pm to 7pm daily. Pair it with light snacks and catch ups with mates.

Novotel Dubai Deira City Centre, Deira, 5pm to 7pm, happy hour runs from 5pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)4 292 5200. all.accor.com

