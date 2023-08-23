The night is always young out here…

Who doesn’t love a good deal? And when it comes to happy hours, they’re a fan favourite in Dubai. We’ve got multiple guides from all corners of the city, from JLT to Dubai Sports City, JVC, DIFC and beyond. For those of you heading to Bluewaters Island, here are the brunch deals, and ladies’ night to check out.

Alici

Winner of What’s On‘s favourite seafood spot in 2022, Alici takes diners on a lavish trip to the Amalfi Coast with its Italian seafood fare. The acclaimed seafood restaurant offers its Beautiful Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. Starting at Dhs395 for the soft package, their brunch menu offers antipasti, raw seafood (crudo), other main courses and desserts alongside glasses of grapes and cocktails.

Alici, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs395, house Dhs495, premium Dhs595. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. alici.com

Bacchanal

Deriving inspiration from the acclaimed Bacchanal at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Bacchanal at the Caesars Palace Dubai serves indulgent buffets throughout the day. Every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm, you can tuck into the Saturday Family Fest Brunch. The family affair features a performance by Magic Phil, dancers and much more, topped with a delicious buffet spread. It’s Dhs350 for the soft package and Dhs450 for the house package.

Bachannal, Caesars Palace Dubai, Sun to Fri 7am to 11am and 6pm to 9pm, Sat 7am to 11am, 1pm t0 5pm and 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. bachannal.com

Brass Monkey

Get up to all sorts of monkey business with your pals at Brass Monkey Restaurant. Every Sunday, you can get 50 per cent off bowling from 12pm to 4pm and 50 per cent off selected drinks from 12pm to 7pm. From Monday to Wednesday (4pm to 7pm), and Sunday (12pm to 7pm), diners can enjoy select drinks at Dhs25. Ladies’ night run every Wednesday where gals can dine and drink from 7pm to 1am at Dhs140 per person.

Brass Monkey, Mon and Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkey

Cove Beach

With a beautiful seafront view, Cove Beach has three pools set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea and the fancy Rosé lounge. The lounge runs a frosé all day deal where ladies can enjoy pool and beach access and unlimited frozen pink gin, rose wine, sangria and other drinks from Dhs149. The deal runs from 12pm until late every Wednesday. RSVP to book your spot.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, daily 10am to 1am, Rosé Lounge ladies day from Dhs149. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach/ladiesday

Clay

In September, fans of Japanese Nikkei cuisine can head down to Clay Dubai to enjoy their Nikkei Brunch deal. Running every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, after your meal you can also enjoy Pisco Sour Hour at Ash Lounge and different flavours of Peru’s national drink.

Clay Dubai, daily noon to midnight, Nikkei Brunch from Sept 2. Tel: (0)4 422 5600⁠. @claydubai

Demon Duck

The brainchild of a well-known notorious chef, Alvin Leung’s Demon Duck plays on Chinese and Asian classics with a duck speciality menu at his first restaurant in the Middle East. And every Saturday, the restaurant runs a summer brunch from 1pm to 4pm, where you can enjoy a full-course menu starting at Dhs288 for the soft package and Dhs388 for the house package.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Wed to Fri, Sun and Mon, 6pm to midnight, Sat 1 pm to 4pm, 6pm to midnight, Tues closed. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @demonduckdubai

Hell’s Kitchen

Everyone knows celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey’s infamous TV show Hell’s Kitchen. Although the restaurant doesn’t have the Red and Blue teams going head to head, it does have chefs working together to serve up world-class international cuisines. The restaurant also offers a weekly Gordon’s Sunday Lunch which runs every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm featuring 35-day aged prime rib dry and potatoes roasted in duck fat.

Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai, Wed to Fri, Sun and Mon, 6pm to midnight, Sat 1 pm to 4pm, 6pm to midnight, Tues closed. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @demonduckdubai

Havana Social Club

Every Tuesday to Friday, from 5pm to 7pm, enjoy 30 per cent off on food and drinks with rum cocktails and delicious tapas. Every Wednesday, ladies’ night runs from 9pm until 2am, where ladies get to enjoy two tapas and three house bevvies for Dhs125.

Havana Social Club, Caesar Palace Dubai, Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @havanasocialclub

Ketch Up

Trendy and casual dining, Ketch Up serves international American-inspired salads and colourful burgers with a twist. Plan a catch-up with your friends where you can enjoy a glass of house spirits and wines during happy hour which runs daily from 2pm to 7pm at just Dhs20. Mixers cost an extra Dhs20 per drink. The ladies’ night runs every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm where you get unlimited house drinks and snacks for Dhs125.

Ketch Up, open daily 3pm until late. Tel: (0)50 750 7424. @ketchup.dxb

Puerto 99

Tuck into authentic Mexican cuisines at Puerto 99, where every Tuesday and Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy four tacos and four drinks at Dhs199. The restaurant also runs a ladies’ night from 9.30pm to 1am every Wednesday where ladies can have free-flowing drinks with a main and a dessert at Dhs160 per person.

Puerto 99, Tel: (0)4 557 6627.@puerto99bluewaters

SHI

Bringing a touch of Hong Kong and Shanghai into their cuisines, Shi Restaurant serves gourmet Chinese and Japanese food on the Bluewaters locale. Ladies night every Tuesday includes a set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs249. On Saturday, the brunch from 1pm to 4pm will cost you Dhs295 for a soft package, Dhs395 for a house package, Dhs495 for a prosecco package and Dhs695 for the premium package.

Shi Restaurant, Tel: (0)4 393 9990. @shi.dxb

The London Project

From Monday to Friday, 12pm to 6pm , you can get three draught beers at Dhs99 or four beer bottles at Dhs100. And every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, take part in the Notting Hill Carnival Brunch where you can enjoy cocktails and move to the beats of the Samba dance. If that’s not enough, the brunch also runs an after-party until 6pm, where you relax with sundowners and a view of the JBR. Prices start at Dhs350.

The London Project, Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

