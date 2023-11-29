The main road in Dubai will close to coincide with National Day celebrations and the start of Cop28…

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai will close temporarily this weekend from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3 between 7am and 11am, to divert Cop28 traffic.

The road, heading towards Abu Dhabi, will be closed all the way from Trade Centre Roundabout to Expo Road (exit 20).

Good job the little ones will be learning from home this Friday…

Temporary Traffic Diversion on Sheikh Zayed Road

1 – 3 December

7 – 11 A.M. @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/QpbpdRljDL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 28, 2023

Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes including Jumeirah Street, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, and Emirates Road.

The temporary closure coincides with National Day celebrations and the beginning of Cop28, which is taking place at Expo City.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advises commuters to use public transport. Last week, the RTA also announced a change in Dubai Metro timings to make it easier to shuttle visitors back and forth to Expo City Dubai during this time. Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am (the following day) from Thursday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

What is Cop28?

The 28th annual summit of COP28 will be hosted here in the UAE, in Expo City, Dubai. The summit will take place from Thursday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 12.

The annual summit is where world leaders gather to work together on solutions that tackle the most pressing climate change issues. This year is an important year as it is seven years after the initial Paris Agreement (the international treaty on climate change), with seven years to go until 2030.

SEE ALSO: Dining around Cop28: more than 90 food outlets to explore

Expo City will be divided into two areas: the Green Zone and the Blue Zone. The Green Zone will be open to members of the public where you will find the Sustainability Pavilion, Expo City Farm, Ghaf Food Park, Al Wasl Dome, and more.

Images: Getty