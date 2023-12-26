Splits happen- roll with it…

In Dubai, you’ll find three distinct bowling alley types: bars with bowling, traditional alleys, and mall bowling, all fun in their own ways.

This guide breaks down where to go to clock your first 300. Here are 10 bowling spots in Dubai you need to check out…

Triple 7

Triple 7, located at the Radisson Blu Canal View in Business Bay Dubai, is the newest retro gaming bar in Dubai. The new nightlife venue combines the nostalgia of a vintage arcade with trendy bar vibes: think graffiti-covered walls, neon signage, and activities like pinball machines, 8-bit video games and virtual reality experiences too. Of course, you’re here for bowling in Dubai, so you’ll be pleased to hear that the venue also houses a four-lane bowling alley, where you can challenge your mates while sipping on signature beers and beverages while also tucking in to some top bar bites like gourmet sliders, loaded nachos and of course pizza to boot.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 630 0777, @triple7dubai

Glitch

Glitch is an new indoor gaming spot spanning 40,000 square feet of pure fun. You can find it at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira. With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. Among the fun-filled activities on offer, there’s a first-of-its-kind bowling alley that uses the latest Brunswick bowling technology. The eight-lane bowling alley gives a faster ball return, smoother lane and an overall immersive experience.

Glitch Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, Dhs30 Mon to Thurs, Dhs40 Fri to Sun, open daily 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 205 5263, @glitcharabia

Brass Monkey – Bluewaters Island

Brass Monkey is set over a gigantic two-story space complete with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, plus a restaurant serving up tasty tacos, sliders, pizzas, quesadillas and old-school desserts. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games. Upstairs, there are pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. On Saturday and Sunday, you can get half off on bowling from 12pm to 4pm.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open daily, Mon to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thur and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, and Sun 12pm to 2am Tel: (0)4 582 7277, @brassmonkeysocial

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is a fine place for a game of tenpins. There’s so much for everyone of any age to do: there’s an enormous bar, a ping-pong area, multi-level arcade games, and soft play area for children – and that’s just inside. Outside there’s more seating, and a massive wave machine. It’s become one of the most popular spots in Dubai for bowling, and for good reason.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs420 per lane (six players max), daily 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantisthepalm.com

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City

Fancy a game at the world’s highest bowling alley? You’re in the right spot. Located within an American-style sports bar, you’ll find a double-lane alley complete with pool and pinball tables.

The 44, Level 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, daily 12pm to 3am, Tel: (0)54 581 1758, the44dubai.com

Dubai International Bowling Centre

The Daddy of Dubai’s bowling centres, DIBC opened way back in 2001 and attracts both the seasoned bowlers and weekend enthusiasts with its leagues, parties and long opening hours. It’s got a whopping 36 lanes. You’ll also find a bowling pro shop inside in case you fancy your own kit.

Shabab Club, Al Mamzar, Deira, daily 9am to 1am, from Dhs18 per game, Dhs126 per hour. Tel: (0)4 296 9222, dubaibowlingcentre.ae

Yalla! Bowling

Focused on family fun, Mall Of The Emirates’ Yalla! Bowling is a pretty standard affair. The venue has several bowling lanes, arcade machines, and cosmic bowling for all UV-loving neon-ravers. There are 12 lanes that have cutting-edge video simulations so you can really get stuck into the game and see what you’re doing right and where you need to improve. If you’re feeling peckish, well you’re in a mall, so options abound. Be warned: It’s very loud, and crowded with young children and teens. There’s also a bowling alley located in City Centre Mirdif.

Mall Of The Emirates, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs40 per player. Tel: (0)4 341 4000, magicplanetmena.com

Switch Bowling

State-of-the-art technology, 12 lanes, large screens, lights and music: this is the perfect place for a few hours of fun. The venue also includes six billiards tables and a karaoke stage if getting up on stage is your thing. It’s a popular place for children’s parties.

Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 440 5961, switchbowling.ae

Dubai Bowling Centre

One of Dubai’s bigger bowling centres, here there are 16 professional lanes. There are also huge projector screens showing movies above the lanes to give you something to look at when it’s not your turn. The in-house food menu can be ordered and delivered directly to your lane so there’s no need to waste time queuing up when you could be working on your technique.

Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Road, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 12am, Thurs to Fri 10am to 1am, prices start from Dhs24 per person per game on weekdays Dhs39 on weekends, Dhs114 per hour on weekdays and Dhs209 per hour on weekends, Tel: (0)4 339 1010, bowlingdubai.com

Al Nasr LeisureLand

Just behind American Hospital in Oud Metha is a barebones traditional alley that’s great for families and neighbourhood folks alike. It’s one of just a couple of alleys serving alcohol and truly worth a visit if you want to see retro Dubai, not gussied up with neon signs and interactive screens. Naturally, the place has seen better days and could use some freshening up, but for nostalgia factor it’s still one of the city’s favourites.

Oud Metha, daily 9am to 10.30pm, Dhs25 per person per game, Tel: (0)4 337 1234, alnasrll.com

Plus, two coming soon…

Brass Monkey City Walk

A super-sized Brass Monkey will bring bowling, arcade games, pool tables and a pair of outdoor terraces to C2, a new dining destination in City Walk. The adults-only spot is already found on Bluewaters, and will be another licensed bowling destination in the city.

citywalk.ae

Ground Control

Although we don’t have official confirmation that this new entertainment destination in Nakheel Mall will be home to a bowling alley, we’re pretty sure it will, due to the fact that it’s written on the hoarding. The name, along with the star shapes incorporated in the design, suggest a space theme (fingers crossed for neon glow bowling); and we know the location – right next to the Vox Cinemas in what used to be a mini foodhall.

Read more here.

