Girls just wanna have fun…

Cyndi Lauper knew. She knew us well. Dressing to the nines and chit-chatting away the time with your gal pals is a vital part of the hot girl summer experience. Well, here in Dubai, it may not be summer, but there is indeed no dearth of gorgeous, gorgeous cafes to stage your girly dates. You have all the tools, now go forth and live your best life.

Here are 14 beautiful cafes for dates with your squad.

Bounty Beets

Something is always happening at this girly Instagrammers paradise. There are daily breakfast deals, as well as a healthy ladies’ night, and a mid-week happy hour that gets you two-for-one on healthy cocktails. Bonus: There’s a lush terrace in the garden where you can bring along your four-legged friends.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina – Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373, bountybeets.com

Brunch and Cake

Beautiful interiors, picturesque views and a tasty menu of all-day eats – all this at Brunch and Cake. There are now three branches in Dubai: The Pointe, Al Wasl and Jumeirah Park, all of which boast that signature decor and a menu of dishes that include the Breakkie pizza, pulled beef benny and Nutella French toast.

Brunch and Cake, Wasl 51; The Pointe; and Jumeirah Park, opening times vary. Tel: (800) 4726362, brunchandcake.com

Comptoir 102

This stunning location has the perfect combination – cool brands and labels curated within the concept store and an organic cafe on site. The ethos is all about healthy, nourishing dishes that are packed with nutrition, and as such the plant-based menu changes daily according to what’s available and in season. Shop all morning and relax all afternoon. It’s perfect.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 385 4555, comptoir102.com

EL&N

Head to this pretty cafe for a late-morning breakfast with the girls and enjoy everything that EL&N has to offer. Their breakfast menu is endless, with sweet and savoury options as well as their famously beautiful and, like the rest of the cafe, very Instagram-worthy beverages. It’s a think pink haven through and through.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from 8am to midnight, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Forever Rose

Forever Rose is a 2D-everything hotspot at Boxpark. The entirety of the cafe – from the exterior to the tables, chairs and plates – is done in 2D monochrome styling. Even the air conditioning vents look like they belong. At the cafe, you can find an array of delectable delicacies and meals – and like everything else in the cafe, they look amazing.

Forever Rose Cafe, Al Wasl Road, Boxpark, Jumeirah, 8am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 8am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (04) 548 4210, @foreverrosecafe

L’Occitane Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Occitane Cafe Dubai (@loccitanecafe)



Not only is the French beauty brand’s stunning café perfect for a sweet treat for two from the patisserie, it also offers the most for the skincare enthusiast. Treat yourself to a complimentary facial or hand massage and discover the store’s latest skincare launches while tucking into French favourites such as crepes, French onion soup, steak frites, and French pizza.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, daily, 9am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 346 1825. @loccitanecaf

Saya Brasserie

Saya Brasserie cafe is every Instagrammer’s dream, with plush pink-paradise interiors and a picture-perfect setting. Flowers and plants adorn every part of the space, from the walls to the tables and even the light shades. Pull up one of the baby pink shell-shaped chairs grouped around white tables, and settle in. There are also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a helping of baked brownies. Saya Brasserie is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and, as well as the original cafe in City Walk, there’s also an outpost at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah and a pop-up at Nakheel Mall.

XVA Café

This cafe serves up exquisite vegetarian and vegan food, featuring a full menu of plant-based main courses, salads, soups and desserts. The interiors of XVA Café reflect the place it’s housed in – the XVA Art Hotel. Spread across three shaded courtyards, it speaks to the café romantic’s heart, and what’s not to like about Middle Eastern-inspired grub.

XVA Café, XVA Art Hotel, Al Fahidi, daily 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 353 5383, xvahotel.com

Eugène Eugène

This gorgeous greenhouse inspired brasserie is not quite a cafe, but it is beautiful indeed. Located in Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, it features all-glass walls, ceiling and foliage for days, drawing inspiration from market halls and clean, green spaces. If you and your gal pals like French fare, you need to visit here.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Love Vibe Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIBE (@vibeuae)



We love a female-owned business, especially one that appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. This is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with your favourite gal pals, all pink and pretty, and highly Instagram worthy.

Vibe Cafe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open Mon to Sun 8am to 11pm, Tel: (800) 8423, vibeuae.com, @vibeuae

La Petite Ani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Petite Ani by Chef Izu (@lapetiteanibychefizu)

At the helm of La Petite Ani, you will find the mastermind chef Izu. Little sister to La Maison Ani by Chef Izu, this cafe in DIFC is a tastefully pink cafe that sings all things Barbie.

La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Mon to Fri 8am to 10pm, Sat to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 52 176 7013 . @lapetiteanibychefizu

1640 Bistronomy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

1640 Bistronomy is all things chic and understated. Inspired by the European bistro experience, the venue will position itself as a gastronomical hub that serves as an evolving platform for formulating unique F&B solutions.

1640 Bistronomy, Wasl Vita, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 50 903 4929, @1640bistronomyuae

Coffee and Roses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



This stunning new cafe is draped in gorgeous pink roses – also very Instagram worthy. They serve delicious coffee all sorts of cafe and dinner fare. Pasta, pizza, pastry – it’s all there.

Coffee and Roses, B1 Mall, Al Barsha daily, 9am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 240 0014, @coffeeandroses.ae

Café Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Society Dubai (@cafesocietydxb)



This chic spot in Dubai Marina not only is stunning, with velvet elements and plush seating, but also offers a 50 per cent discount to ladies on Mondays on the entire menu. Catching up with the gang and paying less? Sounds lime a win to us.

Café Society, Dubai Marina, daily, 9am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 318 377, @cafesocietydxb

Images: Supplied