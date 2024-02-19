From South Korean music stars to world famous rappers…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

Valentine’s Day this year was a special one for Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin Humes. The English singer, television presenter and media personality was spotted celebrating the day of love with her significant other at Mediterranean hotspot Gaia. The night seemed to be filled with lots of roses, pasta and frozen yogurt. Ideal, if you ask us.

Maisie Smith and Max George

Another sweet Valentine’s Day celebration – Maisie Smith and Max George marked February 14 in style. The British actress and The Wanted frontman had a romantic dinner in the city. The pair was also spotted out and about the city having drinks.

Zara McDermott

The British media personality was spotted holidaying in the city this past week. She has been staying at the Banyan Tree at Bluewaters Island, chilling by the pool and enjoying ice cream and fresh goodies. Where can we sign up?

PSY

The South-Korean megastar musician and performer took to the stage of UNTOLD Dubai to entertain the crowds this past weekend. It was his very first time at the festival and he brought his A-Game. The singer was performing for one night only, on Sunday, as part of the lineup for the festival.

G-Eazy

Another big artist at the UNTOLD stage, rapper and musician G-Eazy brought the house down with his performance. He performed for one night only to a packed audience, interacting with the festival-goers and doing the most. He was also spotted out and about the city, dining at The Nice Guy in DIFC.

Ellie Goulding

Also at UNTOLD was British pop songstress Ellie Goulding. She performed on the first day of the festival – the perfect kick off to the whole affair.

