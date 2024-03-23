5 cultural things to do in Dubai for free this week
From immersive art experience to fireworks, a community-based event and more…
There are plenty of things to do in Dubai this weekend, but if you’re looking for something cultural and free, here are some great options…
Watch a free digital art show in Al Quoz
kanvas is a hidden gem tucked away in Al Khayat Art Avenue surrounded by other art galleries and studios, a stone’s throw away from Alserkal Avenue. The space may look small, but don’t be fooled as you will find a stunning digital art display behind the white roof-to-ceiling curtains. Currently, Kanvas is showcasing art by the one and only, Kristel Bechara. The exhibition titled A Symphony of Shadows & Light features a number of her eye-catching pieces of art. A grayscale gradient may take up most of her canvas, but it is the colourful meticulously painted designs and elements which stand out, bringing her pieces to life. And there’s no better way to witness this than at the digital art show. The show may just be 12 minutes long, but you are bound to be captivated by the beauty that will surround you, (and you may even stick around for an encore). Group bookings can be made in advance, and to take a bit of Bechara’s art home with you, you can pick up a poster for Dhs100 after the exhibition. The exhibition runs until April 12, 2024 over the weekdays.
A Symphony of Shadows & Light, kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial 1, exhibition open from 10am to 6pm until April 12. @kanvas_dubai and @kristelbechara
Stay past your bedtime at Alserkal Avenue
Over Ramadan, your nighttime routine changes a bit and you may find yourself outdoors enjoying either a suhoor or one of the many activities in the city. One of the spots you need to visit under the light of the moon is Alserkal Avenue. From Friday, March 23 to 31, you are invited to Stay A Little Longer and explore the cultural hotspot where you will find the lanes packed with history and experiences of communities past and present in the UAE. Read more here to see what you can get up to.
Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, March 23 to 31, Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online
Shop, eat, play, create and stare in wonder at the future
The popular Ramadan market at the picturesque Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace has returned. Running until April 4, 2024, Ramadan District is open to visitors from 5pm until 2am daily, and features plenty of food trucks, pop-up shops, art and craft spaces and games. For beauty fans, there is a special Maybelline pop-up where you can purchase makeup and get a makeover, and there’s even a cafe where you can grab a coffee and pull up a chair while you soak in the vibes of the Ramadan market. Entry to the museum is free, which makes this space worth a visit.
Ramadan District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace, Dubai, open from March 15 to April 4, daily 5pm to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0)4 370 8909, @ramadan.district
Get creative over shared traditions
Our friends at Jameel Art Centre are hosting an event on March 23 which will get visitors in a very creative mood. There are hands-on self-led activities at various drop-in stations and creative workshops around the space. Both, little ones and adults can partake in the fun. One thing is also for sure, you will leave knowing you’re a part of a wonderful little community. You can also indulge in traditional delicacies and for a late-night meal, you can pull up a chair at the farm-to-fork restaurant, Teible. Read more here and see the whole day’s program here.
Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, March 23, free, Tel: (0)4 873 9800. politexistence/jameelarts
Venture through the lanes of Al Seef and catch the fireworks
Love Old Dubai? From iftar (post-sunset) until suhoor, visitors to Al Seef can enjoy the historic neighbourhood speckled with glittering light decor. The lights can be found across the destination so take your time to explore the lanes so you don’t miss anything. From decor to lantern pathways and light reflections, you’ll surely walk home with plenty of cool photographs from your night. Don’t miss the cool light projection located on the fort opposite Mumuso Al Seef. For a truly dazzling display, check out the fireworks at 10pm from March 22 to 24, 2024.
Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Umm Hurair 1, Dubai, March 11 to April 9, 2024, Tel: (0)4 707 7080. alseef.ae/en