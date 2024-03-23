From immersive art experience to fireworks, a community-based event and more…

There are plenty of things to do in Dubai this weekend, but if you’re looking for something cultural and free, here are some great options…

Here are 5 free cultural things you have to do in Dubai this week

Watch a free digital art show in Al Quoz

kanvas is a hidden gem tucked away in Al Khayat Art Avenue surrounded by other art galleries and studios, a stone’s throw away from Alserkal Avenue. The space may look small, but don’t be fooled as you will find a stunning digital art display behind the white roof-to-ceiling curtains. Currently, Kanvas is showcasing art by the one and only, Kristel Bechara. The exhibition titled A Symphony of Shadows & Light features a number of her eye-catching pieces of art. A grayscale gradient may take up most of her canvas, but it is the colourful meticulously painted designs and elements which stand out, bringing her pieces to life. And there’s no better way to witness this than at the digital art show. The show may just be 12 minutes long, but you are bound to be captivated by the beauty that will surround you, (and you may even stick around for an encore). Group bookings can be made in advance, and to take a bit of Bechara’s art home with you, you can pick up a poster for Dhs100 after the exhibition. The exhibition runs until April 12, 2024 over the weekdays.

A Symphony of Shadows & Light, kanvas, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial 1, exhibition open from 10am to 6pm until April 12. @kanvas_dubai and @kristelbechara

Stay past your bedtime at Alserkal Avenue

alserkal avenue

Over Ramadan, your nighttime routine changes a bit and you may find yourself outdoors enjoying either a suhoor or one of the many activities in the city. One of the spots you need to visit under the light of the moon is Alserkal Avenue. From Friday, March 23 to 31, you are invited to Stay A Little Longer and explore the cultural hotspot where you will find the lanes packed with history and experiences of communities past and present in the UAE. Read more here to see what you can get up to.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, March 23 to 31, Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online

Shop, eat, play, create and stare in wonder at the future