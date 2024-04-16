Perfect if you don’t feel like cooking for a house full of people this weekend…

Throwing a dinner party can be fun, but the prep work can take its toll on the host before the party even gets started.

While ordering delivery at home is one option, there are plenty of places offering at-home catering in Dubai that is sure to please both yourself and your guests. Whether it’s 10 of your closest friends and family or birthday gatherings that supersede 100 people, these catering companies will take care of all the food-related details…

Here are 11 of the best at-home catering companies in Dubai.

You Cater

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresa👩🏻‍🍳Private Chef🇪🇸Supper Club (@thegastronomista)

Putting all your at-home catering options in one handy online marketplace is You Cater, a slick new service that’s set to make you the hostess (or host) with the mostess. They’ve cherrypicked a collection of over 70 F&B providers from across town – ranging from private chefs to food trucks – all of whom are vetted before being added to the platform, so you can rest assured you’re in safe hands. You can put in your date, occasion, timings, and all the important bits, and then you’ll get proposals from anyone who meets your criteria, allowing you to choose exactly what you want.

youcater.me

Maiz Tacos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maiz (@maizdxb)

You’ll likely know – and love – Maiz Tacos for their pair of branches in JLT and Dubai Hills that serve up a delicious array of tacos, burritos and tortillas. But if you’re catering at home, there’s a whole array of options they offer that take the stress out of cooking for yourself. There’s a DIY Taqueria Box that can be customised for smaller parties, complete with tacos, salsas, tortillas and all your sides; or they can send over a private chef who can customise a menu for those catering at home. For something a little bigger, hire one of the Maiz Tacos kiosks, and the team will come and cook for you and your crew wherever you are, sending chefs, equipment, and all the ingredients for a taco fiesta in your back garden.

@maizdxb

Ben’s Farmhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben’s Farmhouse (@bensfarmhouse)

It’s surprisingly easy to organise the catering with Ben’s Farmhouse. Simply fill out a form online describing what kind of catering you are looking for, your preferred date and any other details you feel necessary. The options with Ben’s Farmhouse range from snack platters to plated table service meals. You can choose the snack platters and after communications are sent the list of four different menus that vary in price as well as dish options. Prices start from Dhs75 per person.

bensfarmhouse.com

Bouffage

Bouffage has a good reputation and is known for being the most reliable at-home, private catering provider in the UAE. No catering job is too big or small – from weddings and corporate catering to small intimate gatherings for your closest friends and family, Bouffage will literally cater to your needs. They even have live station catering to add a little something extra to your events.

bouffage.ae

Dish

Let Dish catering wow your guests at your next event. With their exceptional services that include menu design, food and drink prep and service, equipment hire and event pack down and clean up, Dish is the perfect option for any occasion. They even have coordinators to help present ideas and guide you through the whole process.

@dishcatering

Eat and Drink Restaurant

Famous for their shawarma and mixed grill across Dubai, Eat and Drink also happens to offer at-home catering services. The perfect easy and tasty fix for when you have guests around and want something interactive and tasty. The shawarma man will come to your house, set up his table and make shawarma at your request. Once done, he clears up any mess and is off on his merry way. Your house is left clean and undisturbed from any party mess.

eatanddrink.ae

Eat Catering

If you truly want an unforgettable catering service, Eat Catering has options upon options to choose from. Eat Catering offers kiosks, private catering for any size event and even food trucks (yes, food truck services for any event). It has many dish options to choose from and will also let your guests customise their orders during the event.

eatcatering.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s homegrown eatery offers delicious, premium-quality catering services perfect for corporate and group events. With a range of freshly baked bread, a bespoke selection of canapes, and more along with their signature specialty coffee. The catering team provides customised services and takes care of every detail to ensure you and your guests have a memorable experience.

@ldckitchen

Roberto’s

Treat your guests to an evening of unforgettable Italian cuisine with at-home catering by DIFC’s ever-chic Roberto’s. This chic and high-end Italian offers elevated at-home catering, with three different set menus to choose from that start from Dhs750 per person, as well as drinks packages that start from Dhs125 per person. There should be a minimum of five guests and reservations should be made at least 72 hours before the event.

robertosrestaurants.com

Taqado Mexican Kitchen

Did you know that Dubai’s favourite Mexican restaurant – with some of the best tacos in Dubai – also has a catering service? Whether it’s birthday parties or office events, wow your guests with their all-inclusive at-home catering services. Perfect to inject a little bit of Mexico at your next dinner party.

@taqadomexicankitchen

La Petite Ani

Newly announced and under the incredible Chef Izu Ani – La Petite Ani is a French-Mediterranean dining concept that encapsulates the passion and essence of Parisian joie de vivre. Ensuring every gathering is perfectly catered to, prices start from Dhs100 per person.

lepetiteanibychefizu.com

Images: Supplied, Unsplash and social