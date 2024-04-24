It’s a ‘bird’, it’s a plane, and it’s flying to two amazing new destinations…

It was just a matter of time since these big birds got reintroduced to their booming fleet, and Etihad Airways now operates its mighty A380 aircraft to New York’s JFK International, from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. It’s also just been announced that they will begin flying to Paris Charles-de-Gaulle beginning November 1, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

The UAE’s national carrier soars to even greater heights with this move, and the development comes right on time to meet travellers’ demands ahead of the impending busy summer season.

What does this mean for passengers?

With this move, one of Etihad’s two daily flights to New York will be serviced by the A380, while the other will be operated by a 787-9 Dreamliner, offering First, Business, and Economy class cabins to passengers heading to one of the most popular travel destinations on the planet.

The increase in capacity will also make it easier to attract a greater number of visitors, as the UAE capital builds on its growing reputation as a destination of choice for tourists from all over the world. En route to Abu Dhabi, travellers will be able to experience and savour Etihad Airways’ leisure and luxury offerings – not just in flight, but also at their jaw-dropping airport lounges at both JFK International and Zayed International Airport. The A380 flights operating to New York, will of course feature The Residence – the airline’s iconic three-room suite in the sky, taking Etihad’s luxury quotient to unprecedented heights.

Speaking of luxury, did you catch our piece on Etihad’s plush new amenity kits in partnership with Armani?

Paris calling…

In a little over 6 months, fliers from the UAE capital will soon be able to fly the Etihad superjumbo to one of the world’s most desired travel destinations, with an early morning flight departing Abu Dhabi at 2.40am from November 1, 2024 and flights from Paris touching down at Zayed international at 7.25pm, daily.

What’s On at Etihad

Well, a lot.

Last summer, Abu Dhabi saw the reintroduction of the colossal Airbus A380 superjumbo into Etihad’s fleet, with four of the airline’s biggest birds getting you to lovely London, before they began operating flights to Boston, their fourth destination in the United States. From January 1, the airline also launched two more destinations, with the addition of daily flights to two southern Indian cities, Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

Their booming list of exhilarating destinations means Etihad Airways continues to ensure your travel goals are met in a whiz.

Following the launch of the capital’s state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, Etihad also unveiled their stunning new lounges at Terminal A.

In February, the UAE’s national carrier became the title sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team in the history of league cricket after a groundbreaking signing in February.

To mark the launch of the new A380 flights between Zayed International Airport and JFK International, Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden turned Etihad’s new hub at Zayed International Airport into a makeshift football pitch at a fun shoot, with the video premiering in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

High flyin’ indeed…