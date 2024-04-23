Tired of the brunch craze?

If you’re on the hunt for a relaxed restaurant perfect for a lingering, leisurely lunch with friends and family, here are 10 of our favourites to book in Dubai right now:

Leña

Michelin-lauded chef Dani Garcia’s high-grade steakhouse, located at Palm Jumeirah’s new rooftop dining hub, St. Regis Gardens, recently launched a weekend lunch set menu. Available every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm, guests can enjoy a three-course menu for just Dhs215 per person. Starters include options such as grilled avocado, Andalusian croquettes, and Caesar salad, followed by mains such as Picaña steak and fresh grilled seabass. Don’t leave without trying the signature dessert, Torta di Rose.

Leña, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm, Dhs215 per person. @lenadubai.dg

Boca

Located in DIFC’s Gate Village, Boca’s Familia Sundays ticks all the boxes for a laidback, family-friendly weekend lunch. Available all day on Sundays, guests can choose four tapas, a starter, a main course, and dessert, all for Dhs200 per person. Children under 12 years old dine free with every paying adult. Menu highlights include the baked goats cheese, beef croquettes, huevos rotos, 12-hour braised lamb, roasted cauliflower, and for dessert, the coconut arroz con leche. And that’s not all, guests can also choose between a jug of homemade sangria, a bottle of wine, or five beers for Dhs210.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC. Dhs200 per person, children under 12 years old dine free with every paying adult. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. boca.ae

Couqley

A place that needs no introduction, the much-loved French eatery Couqley has our hearts. Its newer brasserie, located in the Pullman Hotel Downtown, is modern, chic, and bright with a stunning alfresco terrace that is the perfect spot to enjoy their must-try Sunday Funday menu. From 1pm to 4pm every Sunday, guests can get two courses with unlimited soft drinks for Dhs218, or for an additional Dhs50, get three-hours of free-flowing wine. Choose from delicious French classics including escargots, endive and Roquefort salad, steak frites, steak tartare, spinach ravioli, free-range French chicken and fries, and more.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs218 per person. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae

Nuska Beach

If you’re looking for a fabulous way to spend an afternoon alfresco without breaking the bank, there’s an unlimited rosé deal at Nuska Beach you need to know about. A beautiful beachfront restaurant within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel that faces the iconic facade of the Burj Al Arab, their rosé lunch deal is available daily (except Saturdays) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for just Dhs295 per person. Included, you’ll get a three-course lunch of refreshing Mediterranean dishes: think bowls of watermelon feta salad, ribbons of linguine in a tomato sauce, and fresh fruit platters, plus three hours of free-flowing French grape. Adding to the sounds of the lapping waves, soulful pop tunes from a live DJ and saxophonist enhance the impressive ambience.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, rosé lunch available Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai KATA Planning on heading to Dubai Mall this weekend? Be sure to make a pitstop at home-grown Japanese restaurant KATA to try the daily Lunch Affair menu with front-row Dubai Fountain views. Available from 11am to 3pm, the three-course menu is priced at Dhs88 per person including miso soup to start followed by your choice of starter and main course (What’s On recommends the mushroom truffle rice pot). Craving something sweet? For an additional Dhs33, finish with a three sweet treats and a coffee. KATA, Waterfront Promenade, Dubai Mall, Mon to Thu 10am to midnights, Fri to Sun 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 582 9933. @kata.ae

Nobu

If you’re looking to impress, Nobu at Atlantis The Palm has a lunch offer over the weekend that’s hard to resist. From 12.30pm to 3pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can indulge in a two-course tasting menu for just Dhs165 per person. Guests can choose two starters, including options like spicy salmon taco, prawn dumplings, seafood ceviche, and crispy tofu, followed by one main course such as miso eggplant, chicken kushiyaki teriyaki, roasted duck with orange miso, or, for an additional Dhs50, the iconic black cod with miso; all served with a side of spicy garlic crispy rice.

Nobu, 22nd floor of Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 426 0760. atlantis.com



Sucre

Is there anything this DIFC South American hotspot can’t do? Following their legendary business lunch and dazzling Saturday brunch, every Sunday, Sucre hosts a lovely Sunday lunch. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal for Dhs150 per person, with an additional Dhs35 for a glass of wine each. The menu features some of Sucre’s signature dishes, including tuna tartare, Caesar salad, steak tartare, garlic prawns, truffle rigatoni, Angus ribeye, and to finish, their cult-favorite dulce de leche fondant.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Sundays from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs150 for three courses per person. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 sucredubai.com

Jun’s

What’s On Chef of the Year, Kelvin Cheung, and his team are bringing back the true meaning of ‘brunch’ with the Weekend Rituals menu. Available every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy a delicious selection of Jun’s signature dishes alongside special brunch exclusives and a drinks package of choice. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savoury, choose from strawberry cheesecake French toast, soft shell crab eggs Benedict, lobster mac and cheese, red hot chicken karaage and waffles, and more. Drinks packages are priced at Dhs100 (soft), Dhs275 (house), and Dhs350 (bubbles).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Sat and Sun 11am to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 457 6035, junsdubai.com

Le Petit Beefbar

DIFC’s chic (licensed) restaurant Le Petit Beefbar is perfect for a spot of déjeuner, with a daily business lunch menu, served from 11.30am to 4pm, for just Dhs125. Start with the refreshing house salad or Kobe beef fried chicken (KFC), followed by the steak frites and sauce, and finish with the dessert of the day.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. 11.30am to 4pm, Mon to Fri. beefbar.com

Chez Wam

Renowned French chef Hadrian Villedieu’s chic hotspot on the Palm serves modern French cooking with exotic flavours influenced by his travels. Located at the St. Regis Gardens, Chez Wam serves a delectable weekend lunch from 12pm to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, alfresco terrace, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work. The à la carte lunch menu includes signature dishes such as the fried camembert (Dhs58), prawn spring rolls (Dhs45), Wagyu cheeseburger (Dhs108), seabass a la plancha (Dhs116), and wild mushroom gnocchi (Dhs105). Save some space to try the deconstructed tarte au citron (Dhs45) for dessert.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Weekends 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai

Images: Social/Provided