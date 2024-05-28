Concerts, markets, new restaurants, and more…

We’re halfway through the year, and while much of our alfresco fun might be on pause in the hot summer months, there’s still lots to do in Dubai. From huge concerts to new restaurants and attractions to check out, here’s 20 exciting things to do in Dubai this June.

June 1: Enjoy the sounds of a sensational composer

When it comes to scoring blockbusters, few Hollywood composers come close to the likes of Hans Zimmer. He is the man behind the stirring music of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Dune and more. He will be joined on stage by his 45-piece world-class band including Tina Guao on the cello, Pedro Eustache on the winds, and many of the vocal artists from the original soundtracks. The last time Zimmer was in Dubai was in January 2023, and his concert was so popular that a last-minute extra date was added to the schedule. And he did it again this time because Coca-Cola Arena announced the second date (June 1) to keep up with the ticket demands. Purchase it on coca-cola-arena.com and hanszimmerlive.com. Prices start from Dhs299.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, June 1, 9pm, from Dhs299. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Throughout June: Stretch it out at the new Posture studio

After the highly-successful opening of Posture’s flagship on The Palm, the homegrown Pilates studio debuts in Downtown this June. It’s a beautiful Balearic-style space – double the size of the Palm spot – and spread over two floors with a sleek aesthetic, three state-of-the-art workout rooms, coffee and shake bar, a friendly, welcoming atmosphere, not to mention uninterrupted Burj Khalifa views. The schedule is packed with classes running from morning to evening – just be sure to nab your spot in advance, because if it’s anything like the Golden Mile original, it’ll be super popular with in-the-know Pilates lovers.

Posture, The Residences Tower 3, near Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dhs160 (single class). Tel: (0)58 580 7256. @thisisposture_

June 1: Throw it back at Garage Nation

Garage Nation is the epic night dedicated to non-stop UK Garage classics and it returns to Dubai once again on Saturday, June 1. As always, the event will take over the entirety of the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel. It is guaranteed to sell out fast, luckily tickets are already on sale here. For the full lineup and all of the deets click here.

Garage Nation, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Sat June 1, doors open 8pm, tickets from Dhs100. @garagenationdxb

June 2: Laugh out loud at a comedy gig

British comedian, Russell Kane was in Dubai last year in January 2023, and he is set to return on June 2, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy. Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, that audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Throughout June: Dine on Mexico’s best flavours at Lila Molino

Back in 2023, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple have just opened their second concept – Lila Molino. Located in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino features a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Warehouse 18, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 6pm. Closed Mondays. @lilamolino

June 7 and 8: Make a splash at a festival-meets-water-fight

The WATERBOMB Festival is one of Korea’s biggest coming together of the two genres and it will be landing in Dubai to serve us some of that K-Town magic on June 7 and 8. Think all things K-Pop, EDM and for the real fun part – one big water fight. The artist line-up includes K-Rap superstars CL, Big Naughty, PH-1, Jessi, Simon Dominic, Liu, Sorn, 82MAJOR and tripleS. There will also be international headline sets from DJ Snake, Nicky Romero and Benny Benassi, along with UAE-based DJ Dany Neville.

WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, from Dhs150. @waterbomb_dubai_official From June: Get pampered at a stunning new wellness space View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facials, Botox, Beauty club & Spa in Dubai (@casaairewellness) Set to redefine wellness clubs in the UAE when it opens this month is oh-so-Instagrammable Casa Aire. A wellness-driven members club opening in Dubai Marina, Casa Aire promises head-to-toe pampering for its members, with an array of wellness and beauty treatments. On the agenda, guests can enjoy bespoke facials, Japanese head spa, hammam, tailored Massages, non-invasive Slimming therapies, lash, brows, nails and aesthetics, all offered in gorgeously minimalistic treatment rooms. Casa Aire, Marina Terrace Tower, Dubai Marina, opening June. Tel: (0)4 576 5596. @casaairewellness

From June 14: Watch all the EURO action at a Fanzone

The second most-watched football tournament in the world, the UEFA European Championship (Euros), is happening this summer and for the ultimate viewing experience, Fanzone by McGettigan’s is set to return to Dubai Media City this year. To beat the summer heat, the fanzone is moving indoors to a fully air-conditioned indoor arena at The Agenda and will run for the entire tournament, from June 14 to July 14. Football fans can expect a stadium-like atmosphere with a huge 200sqm 4K LED screen, a large bar area, live entertainment before and after the matches, and a selection of food trucks. Tickets are Dhs55, redeemable on food and drink, with VIP options available. The first match, will also see a kick-off concert from Scottish pop-rock band of the 80s, Deacon Blue.

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, The Agena, Dubai Media City, June 14 to July 14, from Dhs55. @fanzonebymcgettigans

Throughout June: Tuck in at a sleek new steakhouse

From June 1, you’ll be able to dine at Three Cuts, a new licensed steakhouse coming to the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. A homegrown concept by father and son Joe and Jason Bassili, the steakhouse blends laid-back elegance with a touch of old-school design featuring intimate booth seating, a chef’s table, a bar, stunning outdoor terrace, and a hidden speakeasy club. The menu will focus on – you guessed it – three cuts of meat: sirloin, tenderloin, and ribeye, along with chef’s selections and a raw bar offering fresh seafood.

Three Cuts, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Palm Jumeirah, from June 1. @threecutsdxb

June 15: Head to a concert with a cause

EarthSoul, a series of concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena that aim to unite artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness, kicks off on June 15 with Savage Love hitmaker, Jason Derulo. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dance into a greener future. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. He’s also the man behind Savage Love, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. Tickets start from Dhs199. The following week, rapper French Montana will headline.

Jason Derulo at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, June 15, from Dhs199. @cocacacolaarena

Saturday and Sunday throughout June: Shop local at a new indoor market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ripe Market (@ripemarket)

The beloved Ripe Market may close its Academy Park location through the summer, but as it moves to its indoor locations, it’s popping up at a new destination – The Link at One Za’abeel. Taking place every Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to September 1 from 11am to 6pm, you can head to Arrazuna to shop artisanal goods, delicious treats, and unique finds.

The Ripe Market, Arrazuna, The Link, One Za’abeel, 11am to 6pm, Sat and Sun. @ripemarket

From June: Challenge your mates at a new entertainment destination

Looking to keep cool and have some fun this summer? Then get yourself to soon-to-open Tiger Strikes. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, cricket simulators, digital darts and pool. You’ll be able to split up and roll with it on six bowling lanes, adorned in neon lights. Players can alter their speed or power with a variety of weighted bowling balls, as they look to strike big. Alongside bowling, the new venue is the first in the city to offer WIKIT, augmented reality cricket simulators. Set across three immersive cages, players will be able to mimic playing like a pro on the pitch with virtual bowlers and real-time graphics. More traditional bar games located at Tiger Strikes include state-of-the-art digital darts boards, and several pool tables.

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, Grand Hyatt Dubai, opens June. @tigerstrikes.dxb

June 19: Rock out at P7

Right off the back of a six-month world tour, the Berlin-based atmospheric post-metal juggernaut The Ocean performs live at P7 Arena. Transcending boundaries with their dynamic soundscapes and relentless energy this is unmissable experience for rock and metal fans.

P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai, June 19, 7pm, from Dhs199. platinumlist.net

June 22: Brunch in the clouds at Aura Skypool

It’s the sky-high destination for panoramic vistas, 360-degree swims, and fabulous pan-Asian fare. But if you need a new reason to make reservations at Aura Skypool then listen up, as their pool brunch returns on Saturday June 22. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon of sipping, swimming and celebrating, the experience runs from 2pm to 7pm, with the brunch package available from 3pm to 7pm. Included in the drinks package, guests will be able to enjoy free-flowing Champagne as well as a selection of house drinks, perfect if you’re toasting to a special occasion or just looking to add a little bubbly to your Saturday afternoon. Opt for lounge seating and it’s Dhs600 with house drinks or Dhs800 with Champagne, while the pool experience starts from Dhs950.

Aura Skypool, Level 50, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday June 22, 2pm to 7pm, from Dhs600. auraskypool.com

June 22 and 23: Unleash your creative streak with painting in the dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This paint in the dark workshop takes place, as you might have guessed, in the dark – but under black lights with neon paints and canvases that seem to glow. Unlike many paint and grape experiences in Dubai where you are provided with an outline to guide you, here the canvas is entirely your creation. First, you will be asked to paint your canvas either entirely black or white and after it dries, the magic can begin. You will get to create your work of art using fluorescent art. If you don’t know where to begin, or the creative wheel stops spinning, don’t worry – there will be an artist at the venue who will help get the wheels turning again. Tickets are Dhs160, including a soft drink and all of your required materials.

Paint in the Dark, Alliance Française Dubai, Oud Metha, Dubai, 4pm and 6pm, June 22 and 23, open to those 10+, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 335 8712. paintinthedarkexperience.com

From June: Get brainy at Quiz Room

This brand new, immersive entertainment game show experience takes the art of quiz night and turns it into our reality TV star dreams – and it’s opening in Al Quoz this month. The Quiz Room concept draws from the trivia style experience, where you can participate with friends, family and colleagues and go head to head for laughs. All you have to do is form a team, grab a podium and press the buzzer to answer the questions, just like you would in a real game show. There’s two types of quizzes – the normal ones and the musical ones. The fun, tactical and offbeat version, the normal quiz is a question-answer game. Watch out for trump cards and jokers who will shake up the game and add some spice. The music quizzes are hour-long games packed with belting out songs, naming artists, finishing lyrics and dancing to tunes. Prices start from Dhs140.

Quiz Room, Goshi Warehouse City, Warehouse 118, Al Quoz, opening June 28. @quiz_room_ae

From June 28: Shop ’til you drop at Dubai Summer Surprises

High temperatures getting you down? Dubai Summer Surprises will perk you right up with plenty of cool deals and experiences throughout the 65-day run. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the best of the best deals, and sales.

@celebratedubai

June 29: See rap royalty headline the Coca-Cola Arena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Taking the stage at the Coca-Cola arena on June 29 are D12, Xzibit and Obie Trice. The concert is set to kick off Dubai Summer Surprises. The concert is the 20th anniversary of the 3 twenty anniversary tour. Together the trio of artists and crew have cemented and left a mark on the hip-hop and rap scene. Expect a night of nostalgia and musical mayhem at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, June 29, 8pm, from Dhs295. hiphopuae.com

From June: Dine at the hands of one of Dubai’s best chefs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufret Maryam (@sufretmaryam)

Chef and owner Salam Dakkak garnered herself a following with her family-style cooking and authentic Middle Eastern flavours, served at her JLT restaurant, Bait Maryam, since 2017. Now, Dubai foodies will have another chance to sample chef Salam’s soul-warming Levantine dishes with the opening of her first fine-dining restaurant, Sufret Maryam. Set to open this June in Wasl 51, Sufret Maryam will serve “elevated Levantine cuisine” in a space where Palestinian heritage and modern design collide.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opens June. @sufretmaryam

From June: Treat your pup to a getaway at My Dogtel

If you’re looking for a new spot to take your pets to for grooming, doggy daycare or boarding in Dubai then look no further than this new ultra-chic dog hotel – My Dogtel. Located in Dubai Investments Park and opening in June, you can drop your beloved pup off for the day and it’ll only cost you Dhs100 for the day for one dog and an additional dog will cost Dhs70 thereafter. The doggy daycare is designed in such a way that your pups will never want to leave. Complete with an indoor play park, a swimming pool that is chilled and under continuous supervision – what more could he doggos want? There are dedicated areas for small, medium and large dogs as well as elderly pups and puppies.

MyDogtel, road B1, Dubai Investments Parks, opens June. Tel: (0)56 958 0158. mydogtel.com