The little ones will love these shows…

The busy season is upon us, and while it was quiet over the summer, there are plenty of top performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to look forward to. Not all of them will be family-friendly, but there will still be plenty to which you can take the little ones.

Here are all the upcoming family-friendly performances in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show

When: August 30 to September 1, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

BBC Studios Kids & Family will bring to town the very exciting Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show this August and September with 7 shows. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.

Blue’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Aug 30 to Sept 1, from Dhs95, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

Disney On Ice

When: October 16 to 20, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

All-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from October 16 to 20, 2024. Meet Mickey and the gang, set sail with Moana, bring back summer with Anna and Elsa, and sing and dance with the Disney Princesses and the Toy Story gang. Get your tickets here.