Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a breakfast in the sky experience, Oktoberfest celebrations, party brunches, brand new beach clubs, marathons, and more.

Friday, October 18

Go for after-work drinks

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City is relaunching its iconic rooftop venue Tamanya with a brand new look, Tamanya Goes Thai, this Friday. Guests can soak in stunning views while enjoying authentic Thai dishes and cocktails, crafted by chefs from Little Bangkok, all in a vibrant Bangkok-inspired setting.

Tamanya Terrace, Radisson Blu Media City, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 366 9184. radissonhotels.com

Take the little ones

Say hello to Boo Boo Laand, a magical new play area now open inside Dubai Mall. Across 25,000 square feet, there’s plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones. The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, café, and meet-and-greets with special characters. Tickets start at Dhs150 for toddlers (1-2 years old) and Dhs190 for children (3-15 years old) for a two-hour visit, with one adult getting in free per child.

Boo Boo Laand, China Town, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Monday to Thursday 10am to 12am and Friday to Sunday 10am to 1am. booboolaand.com

Swing into Oktoberfest

Join Golf Digest this Friday for this one-of-a-kind golfing experience at The Els Club with tasty treats both on and off course. Included in the day, you’ll get access to the practice facilities from 11am ahead of your 1.30pm shotgun start in the 18-hole Individual Stableford tournament. Also included on your golfing day out, is a pair of German brews, two refill vouchers, a cheeky Bavarian shot waiting for you in your golf buggy, and an Oktoberfest-themed food box. For all the info click here.

Oktoberfest with Golf Digest, The Els Club, Friday, October 18. Dhs795. From 1pm. booksarabia.com

Hang out at this cool desert pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Space (@myspace.cafe)

Around a 40-minute drive out of the city, the first desert pop-up of the season has landed in the dunes. If you’re keen to spend an evening under the stars sipping coffee and catching up with friends, then bookmark My Space Cafe, which you can search in Google Maps, or find the pin here. Open daily from 3pm to 12am, this is the perfect spot to retreat to for dreamy desert sunsets while you catch up with friends over coffee or a cold brew. There’s seating scattered across the desert, or you can snuggle in to one of the futuristic-looking mirrored boxes and enjoy the desert vistas from the comforts of the indoors.

My Space Cafe, Nizwa, Sharjah, 3pm to 12am daily, from Friday October 18. Tel: (0)52 729 6666, @myspace.cafe

Saturday, October 19

Have breakfast in the clouds

This month, Hero Balloon Flights Dubai is kicking your breakfast game up a gear with the launch of its first Breakfast Club series. Starting this Saturday, join Dubai’s multi award-winning Nightjar Coffee Roasters and soar above Dubai’s golden sand dunes in a hot air balloon while gazelle and oryx frolic below your basket. Enjoy a unique welcome bite and freshly-brewed coffee before take-off, then relish Nightjar’s supreme dirty English breakfast muffin with a cold brew coffee & tonic infusion as you float through the air.

The hot air ballooning breakfast club costs Dhs1,700 per person, and includes transport to and from Dubai Outlet Mall, a drone show, plus breakfast, coffees and, of course, a bucket-list sunrise hot air ballooning experience over the desert. uae.heroballoonflights.com

Challenge yourself

Looking for a challenge this weekend? The Women’s Epic Race, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, is happening this Saturday at Dubai Parks & Resorts with cash prizes up for grabs. Whether you’re aiming for the podium or just having fun, this ladies-only trail race offers 5k, 10k, and 20k distances. With every runner receiving a swag bag packed with goodies, prices start from Dhs150, and each ticket includes a t-shirt, a finisher’s necklace, and more.

Women’s Epic Race, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Saturday from 7am, tickets from Dhs150. womensepicrace.me

Party in di yard

Dubai’s epic Jamaican party restaurant, Miss Lily’s is celebrating its 8th birthday with a special brunch this Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. Guests can enjoy a delicious buffet featuring jerk chicken, patties, plantains, coconut cake, and more, all while dancing to beats from resident DJs Crown Prince, Lehash, Scottie B, and Colione. Packages start at Dhs350 for non-alcoholic and Dhs475 for alcoholic options.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saturday from 2pm to 6pm, Dhs350 (soft) and Dhs475 (house). Tel: (0)4 356 2900 @misslilysdxb

Treat yourself to a spa day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

In need of some R&R? Banyan Tree, newly-opened on Bluewaters Island, has just launched its much-awaited spa. With seven private ensuite treatment rooms, vitality pools, and the signature Rainforest experience, the spa merges Asian wellness philosophies with European hydrotherapy for a holistic retreat. Highlights include hydrothermal therapies, rain walks, steam rooms, and soothing massages designed to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul. Perfect for couples or solo relaxation, the Banyan Tree Spa Dubai is a must-visit sanctuary for ultimate relaxation.

Banyan Tree Hotel, Bluewaters, Dubai. Daily from 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 123 4567. banyantree.com

Sunday, October 20

Join a Levantine cooking class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upside (@upside.dxb)

Foodies, this one’s for you. This Sunday, join the long-awaited cooking class with chef Halawa at The Social Kitchen, Upside. From 4pm to 7pm, you’ll get hands-on with Levantine cuisine under the expert guidance of chef Halawa, known for his supper clubs and pop-ups. Learn how to make traditional Palestinian dish, Musakhan, and chef Halawa’s famous knafeh. Prices start at Dhs350 for Upside community members and Dhs400 for others with limited spots available.

The Social Kitchen, Upside, Dubai, Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, Dhs350 (Upside Community) and Dhs400 (Others). @upside.dxb / @chefhalawa

Check out a chic new beach house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is now open at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to Dubai. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, daily 9.30am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. @casaamordubai

Get dressed up

Looking for a stylish new outfit? Experience the ultimate fashion party at shop-and-sip bar So Much Trouble with fashion rental platform, Endless. Head to ultimate fashion party at shop-and-sip bar So Much Trouble at the Intercontinental Dubai Marina and shop the latest luxury rental collection from Endless with brand such as Oceanus, Retrofete, and D&G. From chic party wear to iconic vintage finds, gather your friends for a fun-filled shopping session where cocktails flow, fabulous outfits are tried on, and you’re strutting down the catwalk with your besties. You can also shop online here. Next outfit: sorted.

So Much Trouble, Papas, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai, Dubai Marina. @somuchtroubledubai

Go for a Sunday roast

For a hearty roast that doesn’t break the bank, the one at The Taphouse is definitely one to try. Named ‘Nan’s British Roast’, your plate will be piled high with all your favourite trimmings and glistening in gravy. It’s a lovely place to chill on a Sunday afternoon, either out on their relaxing outdoor terrace or indoors whilst the football is on. The Sunday roast is served at both locations at Club Vista Mare and Dubai Hills.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, and Dubai Hills, 12pm to 11pm, Sundays, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. @taphousedubai

Images: Social/Provided